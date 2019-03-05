Michael Jackson’s music reportedly scrapped by some Canadian radio stations following ‘Leaving Neverland’ doc

Michael Jackson’s music has reportedly been removed from the airwaves by a few Canadian radio stations amid a resurgence of child molestation allegations.

The late performer's alleged actions against Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who say they were victimized as children, were detailed in a recent HBO documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”

MICHAEL JACKSON’S KIDS GOING THROUGH ‘TROUBLING TIMES’ AFTER ‘LEAVING NEVERLAND’ PREMIERE

The decision to scrap the songs at three Montreal stations was put into effect Monday. It came as a result of how their audiences felt about the documentary, according to The Associated Press, which cited Christine Dicaire, a spokeswoman for the stations’ owner, Cogeco.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move applied to French-language stations CKOI and Rythme, as well as the English-language station The Beat, and was expected to take effect at Cogeco Media stations in smaller markets in Quebec as well.

The King of Pop, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50, was long dogged by allegations tied to his relationship with children. His family and estate have vehemently denied the latest claims.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager and The Associated Press contributed to this report.