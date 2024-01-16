Michael Bublé dodged near-death experience from ‘aggressive’ animal

Michael Bublé is detailing his close call with a dangerous predator.

The 48-year-old musician revealed his encounter with massive polar bears in Canada while running on a beach.

Bublé said a man attempted to warn him to stay away from the creatures and avoid what could have been a dangerous situation.

"[He was] literally swearing at us and just screaming… I mean screaming bloody murder," he explained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"We didn’t realize, we were running to our certain death," the singer said. "Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive — but God, they’re so cuddly."

Clarkson reacted and said, "They’re beautiful. Yeah, and [in] those Coca-Cola commercials, they’re like, ‘Snuggle.’"

"Yeah, but they will eat you," Bublé warned. "Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch."

Bublé admitted that his run-in with the animals was after he attended a party with the Canadian actor Barry Pepper and suggested they may have had too much to drink.

Last year, the "Everything" crooner opened up about a difficult time in his life, when his oldest child, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.

"My son's cancer diagnosis rocked my world," Bublé said on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. "It pulled the curtain from over my eyes."

"And that was a sledgehammer to my reality. And I will never be carefree, and that's OK. It is a privilege for me to exist and that pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things is, I guess it's part of that beautiful, this life."

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. He was 3 years old at the time.

Bublé shared that he was focused on himself and his career goals prior to his son's diagnosis.

"I don't think I had my priorities straight. I mean, my family was always my love, but I don't think I was a terrible guy, but dude, it was blinders. Career. Ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best. You know, more ego, more power, more money," he clarified.

He continued, "And on Halloween, however many years ago that was… it's like life was lived with a curtain in front of me. Like a filter. And the moment that they said this is what's happening, that reality hit me."

Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, share four children: Noah, Elias, 8, Vida, 5, and Cielo, 1.