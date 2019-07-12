Metallica announces children's book about the band's history

Legendary rock band Metallica announced Thursday that it will be releasing a children’s book in the fall that will illustrate the history of the group for young fans to appreciate.

The kid-friendly book titled “The ABCs of Metallica” will feature alphabetical rhymes highlighting important moments that defined the band from its founding in 1981.

METALLICA DONATES $10G TO UTAH FOOD BANK AFTER SOLD-OUT SHOW

“Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us,” the band said on its website.

A portion of the proceeds for the book, which will be released on Nov. 26, will go to All Within My Hands, a foundation aimed at supporting “workforce education and the fight against hunger.”

Fans can preorder the book now on their website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP