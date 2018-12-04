Metallica donates $10,000 to Utah Food Bank after sold-out show

Rock band Metallica has donated $10,000 to the Utah Food Bank after playing a sold-out show at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The Utah Food Bank thanked the band on its Instagram for their generous donation. The foundation said the band would be donating money to other local food banks during every stop on their tour. The band also posted about their donation.

“If you bought a ticket to Metallica in Salt Lake City then you helped raise this money for Utah Food Bank that will help them provide over 30,000 meals to hungry people statewide. Thank you for making a difference with us!” Metallica wrote on Instagram.

FOX 13 reported the band’s concert broke a “post-renovation single concert attendance record.” Some 17,574 fans attended the performance.

After their concert in Spokane, Wash., the band donated $10,000 to Second Harvest, a local nonprofit, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Metallica’s worldwide tour will end in August 2019 in Germany, according to their website.