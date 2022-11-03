Massage therapist testifies she first told Mel Gibson she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein

A woman referred to as "Jane Doe" testified in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday that she first told Mel Gibson she had been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

Crying on the stand, the woman, who is a massage therapist with famous clients, said after giving Weinstein a massage at his Beverly Hills hotel in 2010, he followed her into the bathroom while she was washing her hands and began masturbating in front of her.

She said she asked him what he was doing, telling him it was inappropriate and to stop. But he then pushed her against a wall and grabbed her breasts, she said.

"I was terrified. I thought I was about to get raped," she testified. She said he later exposed himself after she reluctantly agreed to massage him again and on a third visit again masturbated in front of her.

She refused any money from him that time, saying she was "disgusted" and her embarrassment over it happening again and again led her to hold off on talking about it.

"That’s one of the reasons why I didn’t want to come forward," she said, "because this is embarrassing."

After she ran into him socially a fourth time, she said he asked to see her alone and started masturbating and trying to grab at her. She testified that she screamed and was "humiliated" by it.

She said she only told Mel Gibson, one of her clients, after he told her during a massage he was thinking of working with Weinstein on a movie.

"I went into shock and I started crying," she said. "He was the first person that I finally opened up with about what happened. I told him that he sexually assaulted me, but I didn’t want to get into all the details, I was embarrassed and humiliated."

Gibson is expected to testify.

She said at the time she was afraid she would lose her "high-end clients" if she "went public that I was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, and I didn’t win."

Years after the attacks, she said she initially only reported the first incident to police, later divulging the other incidents in interviews with authorities.

She is one of eight women set to testify in the trial.

Weinstein, 70, is facing 11 counts of rape and sexual assault in California.

He is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York on a rape conviction.