Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella files paperwork to drop Griffith from last name

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter has reportedly filed paperwork to nix "Griffith" from her last name.

Stella Banderas Griffith, 25, filed for a legal name change in Los Angeles, People magazine reports. Currently, her full name is Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. She's now seeking to drop her mother's famous last name to be known publicly as Stella del Carmen Banderas.

The outlet, citing court documents, says her goal is to "shorten my name by removing the extra last name."

Stella goes on to note in the papers that she doesn't routinely use the last name "Griffith" when referring to herself by word of mouth or in writings.

Stella is a model and actress. Her sister is actress Dakota Johnson and the two sisters also have a brother, Alexander Bauer. They all share the same mother, Melanie Griffith.

Griffith and Banderas have been divorced for six years but according to reports, the two remain close.

Last month, Griffith's daughters help celebrate her 64th birthday. The "Working Girl" actress posted a sweet photo of special balloons and flowers she received from them, writing, "I love my daughters."

Griffith also was snapped enjoying a dinner with Stella.

Dakota is from Griffith's first marriage to actor Don Johnson. The "Something Wild" star shares her son with her second ex-husband actor Steven Bauer.

Banderas previously told Hola magazine in 2020 how he and Griffith make co-parenting work. They divorced in 2015 after 19 years of marriage.

"Because it may be both or neither of you. There is a moment when things are over you have to accept it," the "Genius: Picasso" star, 61, explained.

"We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship," he continued. "The most beautiful thing we ever did together." Banderas added, "[We] gave our best and lived wonderful moments that I will never forget."

"Our children, all of them, are very grateful we managed to [separate] in a civil manner," he mused.