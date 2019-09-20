Meghan McCain leaves 'View' stage after clashing with Ana Navarro over whistleblower reports

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain left the studio stage on Friday after a testy confrontation with guest host Ana Navarro.

The group was discussing how both political parties treated whistleblowers and leakers like Julian Assange. McCain suggested that Democrats were hypocritical for supporting a whistleblower that surfaced on the news this week while criticizing Assange, who released emails from former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Amid crosstalk about the issue, McCain tried to interject and clarify that she may have been "clumsy" in her initial comments. "Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it," she said, talking over the other hosts.

Navarro responded by telling her that she didn't have to yell.

"I don't know what you just said," McCain responded.

"I said, 'Don't scream at me. I'm two feet away,'" Navarro recounted. McCain rolled her eyes in response. "That's so rude, Ana." As the show transitioned to a commercial, McCain could be seen walking off.

The two seemed to start clashing when Navarro made a derisive joke about White House aide Stephen Miller dating a human being rather than "an inflatable."

"I don't know what that means," McCain responded.

McCain was back on the stage after the commercial break. "The View" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This isn't the first time that McCain and Navarro clash on the show. Navarro, a CNN contributor and anti-Trump Republican, has long criticized the president and received scrutiny over her conservative credentials.

Back in June, McCain pressed Navarro on why exactly she called herself a Republican. She told McCain that she didn't consider herself a "conservative" but was a Republican because she was represented, while living in Miami, by people like former Rep. Ileana Ros Lehtinen.

When McCain pressed her for more details, Navarro said she believed in free trade, strong foreign policy and was "pro-immigration." Navarro has been particularly outspoken about Trump's positions on immigration.

Trump, she said, also didn't reflect the social values pushed by the Republican Party. "For me, social values are not embodied by a president who slept with a porn star and a Playboy bunny at the same time," she said.