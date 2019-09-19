Ocasio-Cortez's latest challenger reveals what makes her different from the controversial congresswoman

A primary challenger to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., her case for unseating the freshman Democrat on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Thursday.

Democratic activist Badrun Khan, who is challenging Ocasio-Cortez for the Democratic nomination to represent New York's 14th district, said the media darling is not doing enough to represent her constituents.

“She is Hollywood and Washington,” Khan, who is the daughter of Bengali immigrants, said.

She also said the worldview of Ocasio-Cortez is not indicative of their Queens home, claiming: “They aren’t looking for socialism.”

Khan says on her website that she'll provide "REAL Results... Not Empty Promises."

Khan took issue with the role Ocasio-Cortez played in Amazon's last-minute decision to cancel plans to establish a headquarters in New York.

The freshman New Yorker has been blamed for the company's decision to scrap a proposal that Amazon promised would bring thousands of jobs to the city.

Khan said: “We didn’t get a chance to speak on that… I don’t think it was fair for the community.”

She said she lives in reality, and Ocasio-Cortez lives in dreams.

Khan said she wants to enhance Medicare and Social Security but appeared to take a shot at "Medicare-for-all" -- a plan championed by progressives like Ocasio-Cortez.

“I am not a politician, I am a mother,” Khan said, noting her background in numbers. “Everything is easier said, how is it going to be done.”