Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star shares stinky details about her wedding, Mark Wahlberg talks Ozempic fad

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘TERRIBLE AND FOUL’ - Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star reveals her wedding to Prince Harry was plagued by a ‘foul’ smell. Continue reading here…
’THE FIGHTER’ - Mark Wahlberg weighs in on Ozempic, stresses importance of healthy lifestyle. Continue reading here…
‘EARTH-SHATTERING’ - Chynna Phillips let her father walk her down the aisle after ‘earth-shattering’ revelation before her wedding. Continue reading here…
'OVERPROTECTIVE' - Sylvester Stallone hired Navy SEALs to train daughters in self defense ahead of NYC move. Continue reading here…
ROYALLY UNCERTAIN - Prince Harry's latest TV tell-all raises concern about King Charles' health. Continue reading here…
'IMPAIRMENT' - Zachery Ty Bryan, former 'Home Improvement' star, arrested for DUI. Continue reading here…
MODERN FAMILY - Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello goes 'Instagram official' with new girlfriend after divorce. Continue reading here…
‘ME AGAINST THE MUSIC’ - Madonna awkwardly falls off a chair during Seattle concert. Continue reading here…
TRAGIC LOSS - Taylor Swift fan, 16, killed in car crash on the way to pop star's Eras concert in Australia. Continue reading here…
TRAVOLTA TURNS 70 - John Travolta turns 70: 'Grease' star's loves, losses and the moment he ‘thought it was over.’ Continue reading here
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA