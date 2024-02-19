Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star shares stinky details about her wedding, Mark Wahlberg talks Ozempic fad

Sylvester Stallone enlisted in the Navy SEALS to help train his daughters, 'Home Improvement' star Zachary Ty Bryan arrested for DUI

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle looks longingly at Prince Harry outside after they got married split Mark Wahlberg in a black shirt and grey baseball cap speaks on the carpet

Meghan Markle's "Suits" co-star shared some stinky details about her wedding to Prince Harry. Mark Wahlberg spoke out about Hollywood's interest in using Ozempic to lose weight. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘TERRIBLE AND FOUL’ - Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star reveals her wedding to Prince Harry was plagued by a ‘foul’ smell. Continue reading here…

’THE FIGHTER’ - Mark Wahlberg weighs in on Ozempic, stresses importance of healthy lifestyle. Continue reading here…

Chynna Phillips with a blonde helmut-head haircut smiles with her father the Mamas & The Papas singer John Phillips at the Grammys

Chynna Phillips shared that her father John, a singer in The Mamas & The Papas, disclosed "earth-shattering" news to her before he walked her down the aisle to marry Billy Baldwin. (Steve Allen/Liaison/Getty Images)

‘EARTH-SHATTERING’ - Chynna Phillips let her father walk her down the aisle after ‘earth-shattering’ revelation before her wedding. Continue reading here…

'OVERPROTECTIVE' - Sylvester Stallone hired Navy SEALs to train daughters in self defense ahead of NYC move. Continue reading here…

ROYALLY UNCERTAIN - Prince Harry's latest TV tell-all raises concern about King Charles' health. Continue reading here…

'IMPAIRMENT' - Zachery Ty Bryan, former 'Home Improvement' star, arrested for DUI. Continue reading here…

Caitlin O'Connor in a red slip and chain dress in front of a large bouquet of red roses and a chocolate box split Joe Manganiello in a tuxedo standing next to Sofia Vergara in a gold dress

Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello went "Instagram official" with his new girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor, days after his divorce was finalized from the "Modern Family" actress. (Joe Manganiello/Getty Images)

MODERN FAMILY - Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello goes 'Instagram official' with new girlfriend after divorce. Continue reading here…

‘ME AGAINST THE MUSIC’ - Madonna awkwardly falls off a chair during Seattle concert. Continue reading here…

TRAGIC LOSS - Taylor Swift fan, 16, killed in car crash on the way to pop star's Eras concert in Australia. Continue reading here…

John Travolta in a black suit and white shirt smiles on the carpet

John Travolta turned 70 on February 18. (Cosimo Martemucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TRAVOLTA TURNS 70 - John Travolta turns 70: 'Grease' star's loves, losses and the moment he ‘thought it was over.’ Continue reading here

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending