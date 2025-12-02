Meghan Markle’s American princess act clashes with royal family’s message of service: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle is getting ready to spread some holiday cheer with the help of Netflix — but not everyone’s convinced.

On Dec. 3, the Duchess of Sussex will premiere a festive special of her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration." The 44-year-old is seen decorating, crafting and cooking alongside guests like tennis champion Naomi Osaka, "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio and author-producer Lindsay Roth, among others.

"I believe Meghan aspires to be the new American royalty," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "However, although amusing, I can’t believe the American people take this seriously."

"Meghan seems to be living her best life as a fictional, boho-style princess and wannabe lifestyle guru," Chard claimed.

"Her new holiday show no doubt spotlights Meghan and how special she is — welcoming her loved ones and making them feel comfortable. However, it makes many here in the U.K. uneasy that, at a time when friends, family and giving are most important, she’s highlighting her own estrangement [from the royal family]."

The former American actress became a member of the British royal family when she married Prince Harry in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing intense media intrusion and a lack of support from the palace. That same year, they moved to the wealthy coastal city of Montecito, California.

In their effort to be financially independent, the couple signed a five-year, $100 million deal with Netflix. Their five-part docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," detailed their struggles with royal life and offered an intimate look into their new life.

While the mother of two continues building her lifestyle brand in California, some experts argue she still holds her duchess title — even as she pursues projects not tied to royal duties.

"This looks like a deliberate attempt to forge an American lifestyle ‘princess’ brand," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "The royal family won’t comment — they’ll simply ignore it. But this commercialization will likely further irritate Prince William [heir to the throne]."

"It comes across much more like an ad than the duty-focused royal message found in Princess Catherine’s faith-based carol service or the king’s holiday address," Fordwich said. "Those events focus on national unity and public service."

The premiere of Meghan’s holiday special comes just days before Kate Middleton hosts her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service on Dec. 5 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Princess of Wales launched the "Together at Christmas" carol service in 2021 to honor those who went "above and beyond for others" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event has since focused on individuals serving their communities across the U.K. This year, the princess aims to thank those "acting with love in their communities and contributing to a more cohesive, connected society." The theme for this year’s event is "love in all its forms."

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will attend as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, one of King Charles’ personal charities.

Chard insists that Meghan’s messaging stands in stark contrast to what senior royals like the Princess of Wales aim to share across the pond.

"Meghan does not live a life of service," Chard said. "Her holiday show can’t be compared to the British royal family’s work. Princess Catherine’s concert brings together 1,600 guests who have shown love and kindness within their communities. King Charles’ heartfelt Christmas broadcasts are messages of service and hope — very different from Meghan’s holiday show."

"If Meghan creates public change ... we would root for Meghan," Chard said. "But Meghan’s holiday show will not be on the British royal family’s radar."

Despite their royal exit, Harry and Meghan still hold their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as noted on the royal family’s website. They agreed not to use their "His/Her Royal Highness" styling for any public or commercial ventures.

These days, Meghan seems to be focused on building her personal brand rather than returning to royal duties.

The Sun recently reported that Meghan was spotted on the set of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film "Close Personal Friends," in which she’s expected to play herself. The movie stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Jack Quaid.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell for comment at the time of the announcement. An insider told People magazine, "She has a small part."

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in February, followed by the series in March. The holiday special marks the latest project since the couple extended their Netflix partnership through Archewell Productions.

During a Fortune panel earlier this year, Meghan was asked whether there would be a third season of her show, People magazine reported. The "Suits" alum replied, "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It’s a really good one."

"So I think looking at that format — again, it’s a year of learns — we’re able to say, ‘Eight episodes for two seasons — it’s a lot of work,’" she said.

"And having done ‘Suits’ for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. Part of what we're testing out now is, it's amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As Ever."

People magazine reported that Meghan’s lifestyle brand has also launched a holiday collection, with several products featured in the special’s trailer.

"This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration," read a statement from Archewell to the outlet.

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs — with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," previously told Fox News Digital that the royals had no plans to stream Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan," which premiered Aug. 26.

"… It poses no impact on the core four: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales," Schofield said.

"… When it comes to something as trivial as Meghan Markle making bath salts, the royals have far bigger priorities. … They won’t lose any sleep over the prospect of ‘With Love, Meghan.’ It won’t be on their calendars, and they certainly won’t be making her pasta or bath salts."