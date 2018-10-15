Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first appearance since pregnancy news, get first official baby gift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made their first royal appearance, hours after it was revealed that they're expecting a child together.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the first day of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific with a visit to the Admiralty House in Sydney, where they met with Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Cosgrove.

During the outing, Meghan, who wore a tight-fitting cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, kept close to Harry, holding his hand throughout the event.

At one point, the former "Suits" star was spotted holding a toy kangaroo as Cosgrove handed her a tiny pair of Australian sheepskin boots — the couple's very first baby gift.

Earlier in the day, Kensington Palace announced on social media that Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, were expecting their first child together in the spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the palace wrote on Twitter of the pair, who were married on May 19 in a grand ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Britain.

"Their royal highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the statement continued.

It went on to say that Markle's mother, Doria Ragland "is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne, Reuters UK reported.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.