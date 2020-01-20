Prince Harry meets with Boris Johnson for one-on-one catch up following 'Megxit' deal

Prince Harry sat down for a one-on-one conversation with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the Duke of Sussex’s somber speech to the public on Sunday.

Harry spoke with Johnson at the UK-Africa Investment Summit Monday in an effort to boost Britain's standing as a potential business partner with Africa, despite the swirling drama over his decision to break from official royal duties.

According to The Telegraph, Harry carried out what is possibly one of his last royal duties by meeting with the Prime Minister at the summit for a 20-minute, closed-door meeting where neither men’s aids were reportedly present.

Although it’s unclear specifically what was discussed, the duo later touted the U.K. as an ideal business partner for Africa at the summit as the country prepares to navigate its post-Brexit dealings with the international community.

Prince Harry has longstanding ties to Africa and is involved with conservation and youth charities on the continent. He has repeatedly said he plans to continue those endeavors even after he and Meghan Markle carry out their plans to leave the U.K. to take up part-time residence in Canada after making the historic decision to “step back” from their royal duties.

In a speech given at a dinner for supporters of the Sentebale charity in London Sunday, the prince addressed why he and his wife chose to relinquish their "royal highness" titles and move to Canada.

"Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard, or perhaps read, over the past few weeks," Harry began. "So, I want you to hear the truth from me -- as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the past 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective."

"The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he continued. "I have grown up feeling supported by so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hooray!"

Harry then stressed that he and Markle still held the same values, and she's still the same woman he's loved. He also recounted the excitement they felt when they began their journey together, and addressed the "great sadness" he feels at the situation becoming so dire.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," the prince said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you."

