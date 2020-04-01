Meghan Markle, Prince Harry close chapter as senior royals with out-of-office email reply

It’s over.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially closed the book on their lives as senior members of the British royal family, as indicated in their “out-of-office” automatic email response.

“Many thanks for your email. The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed,” the auto-reply reads, according to People magazine.

As of April 1, a prearranged agreement between the couple and Queen Elizabeth went into effect that allows the pair to "step back" from their senior roles within the family.

In February, they let go of their London staff, since their space at Buckingham Palace would no longer be used for their royal dealings.

According to the outlet, Harry and Markle’s former communications team lead, Sara Latham, will slide over to work in Queen Elizabeth’s private office where she’ll oversee her special projects while reporting to the monarch's private secretary Edward Young.

What’s more is Buckingham Palace will no longer issue comments on behalf of Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, and “no other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources,” a statement released on Monday said.

Instead, the bulk of the communication from Harry and Markle will be handled by the U.S. publicity agency Sunshine Sachs, the conglomerate initially tapped to helm communications for their Sussex Royal Foundation -- the charity they started after breaking away from the larger Royal Foundation that they headed in collaboration with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On Monday, the couple suspended their official Instagram account, @sussexroyal, all but signifying their “Megxit.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," they captioned the post highlighting community.

"Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," it concluded.

In addition, the pair will no longer be using the Sussex Royal name for their new organization in any capacity. “For now, there will be no additional information on their next steps,” a spokesperson for the couple had confirmed to People last month.

