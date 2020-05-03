Meghan Markle's necklace makes waves: 'Protects its wearer from negative vibes'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Positive vibes matter!

Meghan Markle last week made a video call to her patronage Smart Works wearing a necklace that allegedly wards off negativity.

“Inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, these modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune,” the product description reads for the $175 Edge of Ember’s Visionary Charm Necklace . “The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes. It’s got your back.”

The positive vibes movement is for people globally who seem to be searching for a message or sign.

It’s about positive messages and inspirational quotes intended to spread joy and goodwill, and a digital trend like Oprah uplift.

It’s the culture of Instagram not Twitter.

The Duchess of Sussex has been a patron of Smart Works since January 2019. The charity helps underprivileged women secure employment, offers coaching tips and provides professional clothes for job interviews.

In September 2019, Markle designed a capsule clothing line for Smart Works that included staple pieces for women in the workplace.

Last week, she took time to video call a woman from her new home in Los Angeles and speak to her about taking the next steps in her career.

"There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there," Markle told her.

Markle said it was a "pleasure" to support and work closely with Smart Works because you see "how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about."