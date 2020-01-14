Meghan Markle will never live in Britain again, friend claims

Meghan Markle is never going to live in Britain again, a friend close to the Duchess of Sussex is claiming in a new interview.

As Buckingham Palace and the queen are still dealing with the aftermath of Archie's parents' big announcement that they are stepping down as "senior" members of the royal family, a friend of Prince Harry's wife claims that Britain will never be a place Markle wants to call home again.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE RESPONDS TO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S EXIT: 'THESE ARE COMPLICATED ISSUES'

A friend close to the Duchess told Page Six: "She doesn't want to raise Archie there, and she doesn't want to schlep back and forth. She'll make extended visits, but that's it."

What's more is the Duchess' pal claims that she was "miserable" living in the United Kingdom after she gave birth to the couple's eight-month-old son.

The friend further revealed to the outlet that Markle had difficulty sleeping and even "started having anxiety attacks about her future."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY: SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO QUEEN ELIZABETH'S STATEMENT REGARDING ROYAL EXIT

Less than a week ago Prince Harry and Markle dropped the bombshell that they would be stepping down as "senior" members of the royal family and split their time between the U.K. and North America to work independently and still support the queen.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram Wednesday. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE REVEAL NEW MEDIA RELATIONS POLICY IN LIEU OF ROYAL FAMILY'S CURRENT PLAN

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, and Harry’s father Prince Charles, as well as the 35-year-old’s older brother, Prince William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," they said. "Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Following the sudden news, Buckingham Palace aides worked around the clock to release a statement in which they revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plan involved "complicated issues."

Then, Queen Elizabeth II released a new statement on Monday, expressing support for Prince Harry and Markle in response to their new roles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," wrote the queen after speaking with Harry and Meghan on Monday.

"We respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the queen's statement continued. "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.