Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Social media reacts to Queen Elizabeth's statement regarding royal exit

After an emergency meeting to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new status within the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II agreed to allow the young family's “period of transition” to live in Canada as well as the United Kingdom while the family executes a complex plan to resolve the couple's decision to “step back” as senior members.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the reigning monarch said in a statement on Monday. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the 93-year-old continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

While the queen maintains there are still many issues to resolve the logistics of the new arrangement, critics have taken to social media to vent their frustrations with Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, while others are rejoicing at what some fans are calling a major victory for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I am afraid if the Sussexes are allowed to keep their titles and then merch their wares on a global scale...this will end badly for our beloved monarchy. The entire monarchy will be cheapened," said one Twitter user.

Tweeted another person: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life"

"If someone's heart is not in the task expected of them, then they can walk away. However by walking away they should loose [sic] ALL the privileges that go with the role," suggested another. "They cannot be half in and half out and Still expect the trappings of being royal. Remove HRH status."

"You Brits are always saying you're sick of the royal family living off taxpayers and now certain members they choose not to do so and you're STILL mad? I wish them THE BEST!" wrote one Harry and Markle supporter, while another, who claimed to be from the U.K., responded and echoed the sentiment, writing: "I'm a brit and I'm in total agreement with you. Never was one for the monarchy anyway..."

Responded another duke and duchess supporter: "Just a modicum of support from 'your family' might have yielded different results. This popular prince, his charismatic wife who represents far more of the UK and the Commonwealth than anyone else in 'your family' and their child deserved better. #teamharryandmeghan"

"Ok to have their own life. But honestly if Meghan was a descent [sic] woman she woukd [sic] have supported her man and his legacy," said one critic. "She has hardly learned as it's barely been a year and she has broken rules. She does not deserve UK, the newly renovated house in UK nor Royal Guards. #Megxit100%."

Meanwhile a Canadian local chimed in adding, "TBH I doubt they will be welcome here, Harry maybe but I think, forgive me for saying this … it’s a massive cop out & they have smacked the British people … they should just be commoners as per Sarah Phillips etc."

Last week, Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared on social media that their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."