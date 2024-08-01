Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview: Suicide concerns are top priority for couple in new TV tell-all

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a dire warning to parents to prevent suicide and cyberbullying of kids and the importance of online safety for children.

"Our kids are young… they're 3 and 5. They're amazing," Markle shared in a new tell-all interview scheduled to air on "CBS Sunday Morning".

"But all you want to do as parents is protect them."

Markle shares two children with Prince Harry – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

"So, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," Markle added.

In the exclusive preview clip, "CBS Sunday Morning’s" Jane Pauley noted, "You hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it."

"If you know how to help," Prince Harry chimed in.

"At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder," Harry said. "And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

The couple, along with their Archewell Foundation, have been very outspoken in their support of online safety for children.

This is Harry and Markle's first joint sit-down since the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, in which the couple exposed royal family drama.

The TV mogul interviewed the two for a special in 2021 – one year after their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family – where they revealed their struggles with royal life. That bombshell interview was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lengthy two-hour interview covered a myriad of topics, including allegations about race, which further strained their relationship with the royal family.

Markle, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were "concerns and conversations" by a royal family member about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

Following the incendiary allegations, Buckingham Palace issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the Palace said in a statement at the time. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

After the explosive interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to speak out about their experiences within the royal family.

Harry and Markle candidly detailed their time as working royals in a docuseries released by Netflix in 2022.

Prince Harry followed this up with his memoir, "Spare." The book detailed the issues in his relationships with his father, King Charles, his brother, Prince William, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and more.