Megan Fox wows in South Korea promoting 'Battle of Jangsari' war flick

Megan Fox wowed the crowd in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday at the press conference for the Korean War film “Battle of Jangsari.”

“I’m used to working with CGI turtles and robots and things of that nature,” the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Transformers” star said. “This is obviously something where everyone involved wanted to be very reverent in the way the story was told, because it was such an important part of your history.”

“Battle of Jangsari” is a Korean-language film about the Battle of Incheon during the Korean War, following 772 student soldiers with just two weeks of training who were deployed ahead of General Douglas MacArthur’s Incheon operation. Fox plays legendary American journalist Marguerite Higgins, who covered World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

“I could definitely feel the gravity on the set,” Fox said. “Just in that it was an important event in Korean history, an incredible sacrifice that was made.”

Fox has several film projects in the works after laying relatively low since the last “Ninja Turtles” movie in 2016. Fox is also co-starring with Seth Rogan in James Franco’s upcoming film “Zeroville,” set for release on Sept. 27.

“Battle of Jangsari” is being released in South Korea on Sept. 25.

Fox is married to “Beverly Hills 90210” star Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. Green is part of Fox’s “Beverly Hills 90210” reboot, “BH90210,” in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself. The new show premiered on Aug. 7.

Green recently admitted he didn't even want to date Fox initially.

“It’s funny, I kept pushing her away early on, because I was like, ‘I don’t want a relationship,’ ” Green told Barstool Radio. “And then she was like, ‘Well cool, I’m going to go date.’ I was like, ‘Wait a second, I didn’t say go date, please!’ So then that’s when I realized I was, like ‘F**k, I must be really into this situation, [because] the thought of that kills me.’"

He also told "Watch What Happens Live" that he slept with multiple "90210" stars.

Green confessed a hookup with his "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Tori Spelling when they were much younger.

“Wait, Tori said that we hooked up? Yeah, we hooked up," he said. "We did. But we were young so that’s what young people do."

“And Tiffani [Thiessen] and I were dating before she started doing the show, ” Green added. She joined the original show in Season 5.