Entertainment

Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly after couple suffered loss

Megan Fox, 38, and Machine Gun Kelly, 34, previously suffered a miscarriage during their relationship

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walk the Grammy Awards red carpet together Video

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walk the Grammy Awards red carpet together

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sparkled as they walked the Grammy Awards red carpet hand in hand.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together.

On Monday, Fox, 38, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news by posing nude with black paint on her body. She captioned the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," with an angel emoji and a red heart. Fox also tagged Kelly, 34, and included a picture of her positive pregnancy test.

Fox and Kelly, whose legal name is Colson Baker, are both already parents themselves. Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. Kelly and his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon, share a daughter, Casie, 15.

Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass," Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020. The musician proposed two years later. The famous couple has experienced loss over the course of their relationship.

MEGAN FOX SHARES RARE FAMILY PHOTOS OF HER 3 KIDS WITH HUSBAND BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN WHILE AT DISNEYLAND

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly started off his performance by saying, "I wrote this song for my wife" and dedicated his show to their "unborn child."

"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

— Megan Fox

In Fox's poetry book, "Pretty Boys Are Posinous," Fox confirmed the miscarriage. In 2023, the "Transformers" star spoke to WWD about how "difficult" it is to lose a child. 

"That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed, 'Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with," Fox told the outlet, referring to Kelly.

Megan Fox with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, share three sons. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing. He’s written about them in his albums as well. He wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well," she continued.

In March, Fox was a guest on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on which she admitted she and Kelly had called off their engagement.

Megan Fox with wet-looking hair turns to the side in a mesh outfit and poses for the camera

Megan Fox experienced a miscarriage during her relationship with Kelly. (Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

"I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys’ relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?" podcast host Alex Cooper asked Fox at the time.

The "Jennifer's Body" actress said that "all those things" that Cooper mentioned were "accurate things that have occurred."

Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating after meeting while working on a film together in 2020. (Lester Cohen)

"What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se," Fox explained. 

She noted that whatever happened between her and Kelly, the couple will always have a strong bond.

Megan Fox in a black plunging top with sheer sleeves on the carpet tilts her head

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been on-and-off since 2020. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to him as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," Fox said.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

