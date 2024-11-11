Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly after couple suffered loss

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together.

On Monday, Fox, 38, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news by posing nude with black paint on her body. She captioned the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," with an angel emoji and a red heart. Fox also tagged Kelly, 34, and included a picture of her positive pregnancy test.

Fox and Kelly, whose legal name is Colson Baker, are both already parents themselves. Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. Kelly and his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon, share a daughter, Casie, 15.

After meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass," Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020. The musician proposed two years later. The famous couple has experienced loss over the course of their relationship.

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly started off his performance by saying, "I wrote this song for my wife" and dedicated his show to their "unborn child."

In Fox's poetry book, "Pretty Boys Are Posinous," Fox confirmed the miscarriage. In 2023, the "Transformers" star spoke to WWD about how "difficult" it is to lose a child.

"That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed, 'Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with," Fox told the outlet, referring to Kelly.

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing. He’s written about them in his albums as well. He wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well," she continued.

In March, Fox was a guest on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on which she admitted she and Kelly had called off their engagement.

"I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys’ relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?" podcast host Alex Cooper asked Fox at the time.

The "Jennifer's Body" actress said that "all those things" that Cooper mentioned were "accurate things that have occurred."

"What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se," Fox explained.

She noted that whatever happened between her and Kelly, the couple will always have a strong bond.

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to him as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," Fox said.