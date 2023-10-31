Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry's final days with friends, potential cause of death explained

Hollywood stars including Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton have embraced the Halloween spirit

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Matthew Perry smiles in a black jacket and shirt with clear glasses on the carpet

Matthew Perry, whose cause of death is still unknown, spent his final days enjoying time with friends. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

FINAL DAYS - Matthew Perry photos show 'Friends' star with pals just days before his death. Continue reading here…

‘REAL POSSIBILITY’ - Matthew Perry’s cause of death: Former medical examiner explains how ‘Friends’ star may have died. Continue reading here…

FAMOUS FAMILY - Matthew Perry's famous family includes true crime journalist Keith Morrison, actor who appeared in 'Friends.' Continue reading here…

Heidi Klum in a mesh white one shoulder dress on the carpet

Heidi Klum, known for her famous Halloween costumes, teased fans on social media ahead of the holiday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

‘GO BIG OR GO HOME’ - Heidi Klum teases Halloween party with nude photo. Continue reading here…

HAPPY HALLOWEEN - Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber strip down for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber’s star-studded Halloween party. Continue reading here…

Goldie Hawn puts her hands together on stage during the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit, wearing an ocean blue blazer

Goldie Hawn shared her experience with extraterrestrials.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

‘THEY TOUCHED MY FACE’ - Goldie Hawn says she 'made contact' with aliens. Continue reading here…

‘I FEEL LIKE I’M DEAD' - HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease. Continue reading here…

‘SHE THREW A DRINK AT ME’ - 'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott reveals dating disaster. Continue reading here…

GIVE A HOOT - MTV’s ‘Real World’ star becomes Hooters calendar centerfold: ‘So much more than the orange shorts.’ Continue reading here…
 

The cast of "Night Court" including Richard Moll, Marsha Warfield, Markie Post, Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, Charles Robinson in a photo from season 4

Robert Mull, who portrayed bailiff Bull Shannon in "Night Court," passed away at 80. (NBC/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - ‘Night Court’ actor Richard Moll dead at 80. Continue reading here…

