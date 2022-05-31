Matthew Morrison fired from 'So You Think You Can Dance' over 'flirty' messages with female contestant: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew Morrison’s abrupt exit from "So You Think You Can Dance" last week was allegedly due to misconduct he exhibited toward a female contestant, according to a report.

Morrison, 43, was fired from being a judge on the show "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant," a source told People magazine.

The source went on to tell the outlet the two never "never met up off-set" but "it was just the messages that crossed the line."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source added, per the report. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

Morrison announced Friday that he would no longer be a judge on the show, citing a failure to follow the show's production protocols. He departed a week after season 17 of the show premiered.

At the time, it was not immediately clear what protocols he did not follow.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" was an incredible honor for me," Morrison said amid his departure. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued in the statement. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Morrison's replacement has not yet been named and most of the season's episodes have already been recorded so he is expected to appear in episodes up until June 15.