Matthew McConaughey hints he may get in the WWE ring

Matthew McConaughey may be exploring a career in the WWE.

The actor, who is an avid wrestling fan, turned heads while speaking to Maria Menounos on the latest episode of her "Better Together" podcast. The 51-year-old star hinted that he may be in talks to bring his love of the WWE to the next level by getting in the ring himself.

"I'll say not too much 'cause as you know, can't say too much about these things," he said (via People). "But it is something that interests me."

Unfortunately, that’s all the actor was at liberty to say. The outlet reports that McConaughey was spotted as one of the virtual audience members cheering on Drew McIntyre in his match against The Miz in October.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S LIFE HAS BEEN 'ENRICHED' WHILE QUARANTINING

He isn’t the only one in his household to enjoy a good wrestling match. The star reportedly watches WWE events with his three kids Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8, who he shares with his wife, Camila Alves. He explained to the host that part of the fun for him is the fact that his children don’t quite know yet that the moves are performative.

"I love the suspension and disbelief, 'cause my kids and I watch it," he said. "And they're starting to get that when they go, 'Oh this is fake.' I'm going, 'What are you talking about? No way!' Because I won't give them the wink yet, but they're starting to get that in there, there's a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, 'this isn't fake, it's real!'"

McConaughey also noted that he once had a conversation with former wrestler turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who opened up to him about his pro-wrestling career going from a good guy to a bad guy.

"The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there like, 'Oh I just hooked him,'" he said.