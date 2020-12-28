Matthew McConaughey's life has been 'enriched' while quarantining

For Matthew McConaughey, being stuck at home wasn't all that bad.

The 51-year-old actor has been quarantining since the coronavirus pandemic's early days with his wife, Camila Alves, their three children Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8, and his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe.

McConaughey is set to appear in Facebook Watch's "Peace Out 2020" special on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and opened up about his extra time at home.

"What a year we have just lived through, one like no other," he said in a brief clip from the program. "One of my themes, theories and approaches with getting through hard times is when faced with the inevitable, get relative."

He said that 2020 has been a "quintessential example" of a time in which getting "relative" has been important.

The star noted that many have faced hardship over the last few months, but he's glad to have his family close.

"I know in our family, we got my 88-year-old mother, who moved in with us and has been with us for seven months now," McConaughey said. "Her being around her grandkids, her three grandkids, every single day for the last seven months is going to be something that she will never forget. Something that they'll never forget, something that has really enriched their relationship."

He also made note of the fact that all of the extra family time was "something we would not have done" if they weren't forced to quarantine with one another.

Now that a year dominated by a pandemic, civil unrest and political divisions is wrapping up, McConaughey has a few questions to reflect on.

"How have we changed? How have we changed for the better?" he asked. "What things have we learned about ourselves and each other during this time when we were forced to do inventory on ourselves?"

The answers are a great opportunity, he said.

"In the meantime, and all the times, let's remember to keep our sense of humor during this time," McConaughey said. "It goes a long way. It does not deny the problem, but it sure does untie the knot in the contradiction."

The star said that he's looking forward to figuring "some stuff out together" in 2021.

"Let's have some conversations without condemnations. Let's forgive," he said. "Let's hold each other accountable at the same time. Yeah. Let's just keep living."