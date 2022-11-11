Expand / Collapse search
Veterans
Published

Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more stars share messages of ‘gratitude’ on Veterans Day

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to honor 'all who served' on Veterans Day

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Veterans Day: 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign helps vets

Veterans Day: 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign helps vets

How to purchase camo gear to help our veterans.

Hollywood stars are honoring the men and women who served our country on Veterans Day.

Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram on Friday to share an image, shaking the hand of a military veteran.

He captioned the photo, "with honor, respect, and gratitude #thankyouforyourservice."

VETERANS DAY: TOM CRUISE IN ‘TOP GUN,’ BRADLEY COOPER IN ‘AMERICAN SNIPER’ HEADLINE ICONIC MILITARY MOVIES

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram on Friday morning to share an image that read, "Honoring All Who Served," with the caption "Thank you to our veterans," adding a prayer hands and red heart emoji.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Twitter on Friday to share his "boundless gratitude" for military veterans. 

"Boundless gratitude for all our Veterans today. And every day," his tweet began. "Thank you for your service. And thank you to all your families as well as everyone plays their part. Love you guys. Thank you. Forever proud."

The actor shared a follow-up tweet noting that his project with Under Armour, Project Rock, supports the National Military Family Association. 

"Thank you to all our veterans and their families for their service. Forever proud," his tweet concluded.

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl-turned-entrepreneur Kathy Ireland also shared a message of gratitude, posting a photo along with a caption that read, "On #VeteransDay & everyday, we honor all who serve & are serving. We are forever grateful & humbled by your courage & sacrifices. This hero is beloved Lieutenant Commander & Naval Aviator, Phil G. Olsen: Husband, father, father-in-law, & grandfather. Our love for you? Eternal."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

