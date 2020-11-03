Matthew McConaughey says he'd approve of his kids embarking on entertainment careers

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about the possibility of his kids following in his footsteps within the acting industry.

The 50-year-old actor has three kids with his wife, Camila Alves -- Levi, Vida and Livingston. The "Dazed and Confused" star recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his family, gushing over his eldest child's particular skill at storytelling.

"He's a great salesman, he's a great debater, he's a great storyteller, he's becoming a really good storyteller," McConaughey said of young Levi. "He and I, we riff up stories and he knows, we give a little wink when we embellish somewhere, like 'Oh, that didn't happen, but hey, it's better for the story,' but for the most part he's very active and he's becoming a good buddy of mine now as he's reaching 12."

The actor said much like himself, Levi has a "perfectionist bone in him." When questioned about whether he would approve of his children embarking into acting careers of their own one day, he said he wouldn't have any qualms.

"Look, I want them to do whatever it is they're fashioned to do," he told the outlet. "Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and are willing to put in the work to get better at it. Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo. I've met some of the most wonderful people in my life in my industry, I love what I do. Everybody on a set of a film or a TV show has to be great at their particular job for it to work."

In fact, McConaughey said he's already put his kids to work in relation to the spotlight.

"They do all my photo shoots now," he said, referencing his past work directing a Wild Turkey Longbranch ad. "Levi did. He's the DP [Director of Photography], he's the one going out there, we're setting up the GoPros. We're doing the editing. So maybe I'll have a little McConaughey production crew here, and we'll be a one-stop shop."

The Oscar-winning actor has surely left his imprint on Hollywood thanks to several successes in film thus far. But in a recent sit-down for Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ series "The Oprah Conversation," he revealed there were other careers he considered in the past.

"I dabbled with thinking about being a high school football coach, I dabbled with being a symphony orchestra leader, I dabbled with being a wildlife guide, being a school teacher," McConaughey told the TV icon.

Ultimately, he decided to stick with acting, noting that as it got harder, it became more rewarding.

"'Stick with it. Stay in it. Don't pull the parachute, McConaughey,'" he said he told himself.

But one thing he's always been certain of is his desire to be a father. He told ET it's been his "favorite project yet."

"I learned this, the idea of being a father and although that's the only thing I ever wanted to be, I've learned that fatherhood is a verb, it's not just about being half of making the child," he shared. "It's the verb of the work you do after your children are born and there's a great, incredible responsibility and privilege to be in that position. ... What better job could we have? What better legacy could we leave behind than our children?"

McConaughey's been candid about milestones in his life since releasing his first memoir "Greenlights" last month. In another recent interview with People magazine, the actor spoke of his lasting marriage to Alves, who is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Women of Today (WOT). The couple tied the knot in 2012.

Upon first locking eyes with Alves in a club years ago, McConaughey recalled, “It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then I introduced myself.”

“Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else,” he explained. “I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question.”

