Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel sport 'I'm with stupid' t-shirts at World Series

FILE: Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel watch Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. (AP)

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's decade-long rivalry continued unabated at Game 5 of the World Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The two were spotted at Dodger Stadium sporting t-shirts that read “I’m with stupid,” above an arrow pointing to the other, USA Today reported. Damon, the Boston native, wore a Red Sox hat, while Kimmel donned a blue Dodger hat. Actor Ben Affleck was with them but did not participate in the gag.

Damon and Kimmel have been engaged in a tongue-in-cheek feud for more than a decade.

KIMMEL SNUBS MATT DAMON DURING KAVANAUGH RECAP

The late night host earlier this month jokingly referred to Damon as “the most repugnant actor in the world” while recapping a Saturday Night Live skit in which Damon portrayed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1 to win the world series.