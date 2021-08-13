Matt Damon is all in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship: 'No one's pulling harder than I am'

Matt Damon is all in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance.

The 50-year-old actor opened up about the couple's relationship during a rapid-fire question-and-answer round in an upcoming interview for "The Carlos Watson Show."

"Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," Damon said, according to People magazine.

"They're both great," he added. "I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

Affleck, Lopez and her daughter Emme were spotted leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The "Gone Girl" actor has spent time with Lopez's family in recent months, including an outing that was attended by his own kids along with the pop star's.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.