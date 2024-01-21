Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Mary Weiss, Shangri-Las singer, dead at 75

'Leader of the Pack' musician Mary Weiss was the lead singer of '60s pop group

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Mary Weiss, lead singer of the Shangri-Las, died Friday in Palm Springs, Calif. She was 75.

Miriam Linna, founder of Weiss' label, Norton Records, confirmed her death to the Associated Press.

The "Leader of the Pack" musician's cause of death was not immediately known.

MARLENA SHAW, ‘CALIFORNIA SOUL' SINGER, DEAD AT 81

Mary Weiss wears velvet coat on the red carpet

Mary Weiss, lead singer of the Shangri-Las, died Friday. She was 75. (Getty Images)

Weiss was 15 years old when she formed the band in 1963 with her sister, Betty, and friends from school, twin sisters, Mary-Ann and Marguerite Ganser.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The New York natives released their debut single, "Simon Says," the same year, and followed up with "Remember (Walking in the Sand)" which featured Billy Joel on the piano.

Mary Weiss and Shangri-Las band

Weiss (middle) was just 15 years old when she created the band with her sister and classmates. (Gilles Petard)

The Shangri-Las, who were named after a restaurant in Queens, reached the Billboard top 5 in 1964 with the hit song. 

"Remember (Waling in the Sand)" would later be covered by Aerosmith and then reemerge among social media users as a top TikTok song.

Weiss' "Oh No" chorus is one of the platform's most sampled songs.

The pioneering all-female group disbanded in 1968.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending