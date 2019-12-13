'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast members reveal the first time they saw their names in lights

The cast, producers and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" have a lot to celebrate.

The Amazon Prime series was just picked up for its fourth season and debuted its third season last week with the show's most-watched opening weekend ever. But before the cast was winning Emmys and Golden Globe awards, they were auditioning and building their portfolio of work.

Fox News interviewed the now-famous faces at the New York City junket last week and asked when they each remember seeing their names in lights for the first time -- just like how Mrs. Maisel does in the latest episodes.

"There's a giant billboard in Times Square," said Rachel Brosnahan, who plays comedienne Midge Maisel. "I don't know if it's there now, but this was like during the first season. I was with a friend of mine and we were just like [stunned face], and then we proceeded to take about a thousand selfies in front of it."

Alex Borstein, who stars as Susie Myerson, said her first time was in Los Angeles working on another show called "Getting On."

"They call it the tall wall on Sunset. I mean, I had to rush over there and park the car and just stare at it," she said.

For Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge's father Abe Weissman, it was on Broadway.

"I was walking by the marquee," he said. "I was doing a play with Judd Hirsch and he was the ticket. And my name was under that. And it was just it was thrilling. I remember just sort of standing there and thinking that was a fulfillment of a dream."

Marin Hinkle, who plays Rose Weissman, said her first time was also on Broadway but confessed: "I had never been in any kind of ad campaign on a large scale until this show."

Meanwhile, Jane Lynch had a quieter experience. She was minding her own business when she stumbled upon the movie poster for "Best in Show."

"The poster had come out. And I remember going 'ahhh!' and it was just so exciting to be in that group of people," she said.

And for Michael Zegen, who plays Midge's ex-husband Joel Maisel, he freaked out when he saw his name on IMDb.com.

"To see my name there was kind of like a dream come true," he said. "It was a great feeling and I felt like I made it."