Cher turned down dating Elvis Presley because she was 'nervous of his reputation'

For the many decades she's been in the industry, Cher has certainly accumulated some juicy stories.

The singer recently revealed that she turned down another mega music star, blaming his reputation for why they never dated.

Appearing on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Cher was asked to explain why she didn't date Elvis Presley, after previously revealing in a separate interview that their paths almost crossed.

"It was because I just was – I was nervous and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation," the "Believe" singer revealed.

"I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men," she expressed. "And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older – well, now they’re all dead – but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that [did]."

Cher's boyfriend, music executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards, is 40 years younger than her. She'll turn 78 on May 20.

During a previous appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Cher said she had been a fan of Presley since she was a child. "When I was 10 years old, my mom took me to the Pan Pacific to see Elvis. I just – I really loved him," she said. "And then when I got older – not this old – but older, he invited me to Las Vegas."

"One of his people called and said ‘Would you like to come up for the weekend?’ And I was so terrified that I couldn't do it," she shared.

Defending her decision to reject the King of Rock and Roll, Cher said Presley was not at his best. "He was on the downside of himself… And I don't mean like handsome… He was on the downside of the drugs and stuff like that."

Later in his life, Presley had serious substance abuse problems. He passed away in 1977 after beng found unresponsive. The original report was that he had died from cardiac arrest, but following an autopsy, it was believed the litany of prescription drugs found in Presley's system contributed to his death.

"You don't want to get involved with another musician who does drugs," Cher stated. "I did that," likely alluding to ex-husband Sonny Bono.