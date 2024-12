Marvel actor Jack Veal revealed he is struggling with homelessness at 17-years-old.

The British actor, who played the younger version Tom Hiddleston's titular character Loki in the Disney+ series "Loki" in the first season, detailed his dire situation in a TikTok video that he posted on Monday. Veal shared that he has been "sleeping on the streets" and is currently living in a "trailer" in London after leaving home due to alleged abuse.

"Hi. I'm a famous actor. I'm 17, and I'm homeless," Veal told his fans at the beginning of the clip.

He continued, "I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and etcetera."

"I didn't have a very good upbringing," he added. "I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis."

"I can't stay at my grandparents' because my granddad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help."

Veal claimed that he had sought help from social services and had explained his situation, but he was "refused" assistance.

"I am desperate," he said. "I've been sleeping in the streets."

"I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day," Veal, who is currently employed as a personal trainer, continued.

"It's difficult," he added. "Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids."

Veal then panned the camera to show viewers the tight quarters in which he was currently staying, pointing to where he stored his few belongings and his small sleeping area. The actor pulled wooden boards aside to show his fans the trailer's broken windows, noting that "it does get chilly, but I cope."

In addition, Veal noted that the trailer doesn't have electricity and held up the portable charger that he uses for power.

At the end of the video, Veal directly addressed his fans as he pleaded for them to help raise awareness about his difficult situation.

"Please share. Please share it with whoever you can," he said of the video. "You don't have to pay me anything. I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible."

"I'll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help," Veal added.

Veal's post was flooded with supportive comments from TikTok users who provided advice on shelter and support options, shared their personal experiences with homelessness and sent him well wishes. A few commenters extended offers for the actor to stay in their spare bedrooms.

In a follow-up video shared later on Monday, Veal was seen walking to work as he thanked his fans, noting that he was going to be able to sleep at a friend's place for the night due to their help. He also expressed his gratitude that fans had offered to shelter him in their homes, but explained that "the objective here is to get help from the people who are meant to provide it — social services."

"If I hop from place to place, there will never have be any stability in my life," he said. "And that's why I need in the state that I'm in. I need stability."

On Tuesday, Veal posted another video in which he said he was returning to his trailer after spending the night at his friend's house where it was "nice and warm."

"I'm sleeping in a trailer tonight," he said. "It's getting colder. Things are getting more difficult. I'm putting pressure on social services, but there's no promises of what's going to happen."

Later on Tuesday, Veal uploaded another video in which he was seen teary-eyed but smiling as he shared that there had been a positive development in his ordeal.

"I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support and accommodations," he said. "I don't know what you guys have done, but it's gotten out there, and it's really, really helped me, and they're taking action now."

"They're actually doing something, so God bless you all," Veal continued as he became emotional. "I'll let you know how the meeting goes, and there's no promises, but this is the first time they've considered me for accommodation, so thank you. Thank you so much. I love you all."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Veal for comment.

In addition to his role in "Loki," Veal has also appeared in other TV series, including "The End of the F***ing World," "Call the Midwife" and "Tin Cup," and movies including "The Corrupted" and "Come Away." He was last seen in the 2022 Amazon Prime Video show "The Peripheral," starring Chloë Grace Moretz.