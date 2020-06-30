Mark Wahlberg reveals results of allergy test: I’m 'almost allergic to everything'

Mark Wahlberg might have saved himself from uncertain death, or at the very least, an allergic reaction to a foreign substance.

The “Spenser Confidential” star share on Monday that he recently underwent testing to establish what allergies might trigger his body to flare up and shared the news with the world on social media.

"It only took 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything. 🤢," Wahlberg, 49, captioned the photo following an allergy scratch test while donning a mask at a doctor's office.

The allergist-administered test is usually given on the back of a patient and is meant to determine immediate allergic reactions to multiple substances at once.

A positive allergic reaction generally produces raised bumps on the skin similar to hives.

Wahlberg’s post elicited some snarky remarks from his buddies, and even his nephew, actor Jeff Wahlberg, got in on the fun when he commented, “What if u found out u were allergic to wine." Professional golfer Justin Thomas joked with the same sentiment, adding "If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!"

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt quipped to the “McMillions” executive producer that “I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles.”