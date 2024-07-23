Mark Wahlberg hits the gym when some people are returning home from the bar: ‘Get a head start''

Mark Wahlberg always makes time for the gym, even if it means getting his reps in when most people are asleep.

Wahlberg frequently shares the details of his fitness routine and has been known to wake up in the early hours of the morning to get in a lift.

In a video posted on Instagram by Wahlberg July 23, he gave fans insight into his workout routine, sharing that he always gets his daily reps in but doesn't sacrifice eight hours of sleep to do so.

"Eight hours of sleep always," Wahlberg says in the video. "If I'm in the gym at 1, that means I went to bed at 5. OK, do the math.

"We're working, we're shooting. So, if we got to leave at 4, I got to get up at 1. I got to get this s--- done."

Wahlberg also shared in the clip that his workouts always begin the same way.

"I get up. I get on my hands and my knees. I start with my prayer. Get in that water. I get down to the gym. That's a must. That's happening every single day," Wahlberg said.

"No more excuses," Wahlberg added. "Get up and get it done."

The video then goes into Wahlberg's workout for the day, which includes lat pulldowns, different variations of bicep curls, ab exercises and more.

Wahlberg also posted a video to Instagram Sunday showcasing his 2 a.m. workout.

"Two a.m., Sunday," Wahlberg said in the video before getting into his intense early morning workout.

"My week starts on Sunday 2 a.m. @municipal," Wahlberg wrote in the caption of the post. "Get a head start."

On Monday, Wahlberg posted his workout, which also began bright and early at 2:30 a.m.

Wahlberg has been an advocate for living a healthy lifestyle, encouraging others to start young and find a balance that works for them.

"Everything in moderation. Should you be able to enjoy foods and desserts? All of those things – enjoy. But eating right, exercise and finding the right balance [is important,]" Wahlberg previously told Fox News Digital.

"I just encourage people to start young. Communicating to people the importance of living healthy and long lives. When you get older, you start feeling it, then you realize. But you know the great saying, ‘Youth is wasted on the young.’ We want to get people before that."