Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg hits the gym when some people are returning home from the bar: ‘Get a head start''

Wahlberg says he always gets a full eight hours of sleep but will always work a gym session into his schedule

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Mark Wahlberg reveals one thing he’ll only do for the women in his family Video

Mark Wahlberg reveals one thing he’ll only do for the women in his family

Mark Wahlberg told Fox News Digital about his shopping trip with his daughter and why that sort of thing is limited to his family.

Mark Wahlberg always makes time for the gym, even if it means getting his reps in when most people are asleep. 

Wahlberg frequently shares the details of his fitness routine and has been known to wake up in the early hours of the morning to get in a lift.  

In a video posted on Instagram by Wahlberg July 23, he gave fans insight into his workout routine, sharing that he always gets his daily reps in but doesn't sacrifice eight hours of sleep to do so. 

A photo of Mark Wahlberg at a UFC event and a close-up photo of dumbbells on the floor

Actor Mark Wahlberg always makes time for a workout, even if it means waking up at 1 or 2 a.m.  (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images I iStock)

MARK WAHLBERG HAS RELATABLE DAD MOMENT AS HE VISITS DAUGHTER AT COLLEGE

"Eight hours of sleep always," Wahlberg says in the video. "If I'm in the gym at 1, that means I went to bed at 5. OK, do the math.

"We're working, we're shooting. So, if we got to leave at 4, I got to get up at 1. I got to get this s--- done." 

Wahlberg also shared in the clip that his workouts always begin the same way. 

MARK WAHLBERG COUNTS FAITH, FAMILY AS KEYS TO HIS SUCCESS IN HOLLYWOOD, BEYOND

"I get up. I get on my hands and my knees. I start with my prayer. Get in that water. I get down to the gym. That's a must. That's happening every single day," Wahlberg said.  

Mark Wahlberg working out

Wahlberg often shares intense workouts with his social media followers.  (BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"No more excuses," Wahlberg added. "Get up and get it done." 

The video then goes into Wahlberg's workout for the day, which includes lat pulldowns, different variations of bicep curls, ab exercises and more.

MARK WAHLBERG ADMITS HE ALWAYS FALLS ASLEEP DURING A CERTAIN BEDTIME ROUTINE WITH WIFE

Wahlberg also posted a video to Instagram Sunday showcasing his 2 a.m. workout.

"Two a.m., Sunday," Wahlberg said in the video before getting into his intense early morning workout. 

"My week starts on Sunday 2 a.m. @municipal," Wahlberg wrote in the caption of the post. "Get a head start." 

On Monday, Wahlberg posted his workout, which also began bright and early at 2:30 a.m. 

Wahlberg has been an advocate for living a healthy lifestyle, encouraging others to start young and find a balance that works for them. 

Mark Wahlberg at premiere of "The Family Plan"

Wahlberg doesn't let his busy workout schedule get in the way of his reps at the gym or his sleep. If he needs to get up early to work out, he makes sure he goes to bed at a time when he can still get his eight hours of rest.  (Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images)

"Everything in moderation. Should you be able to enjoy foods and desserts? All of those things – enjoy. But eating right, exercise and finding the right balance [is important,]" Wahlberg previously told Fox News Digital.

"I just encourage people to start young. Communicating to people the importance of living healthy and long lives. When you get older, you start feeling it, then you realize. But you know the great saying, ‘Youth is wasted on the young.’ We want to get people before that."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

