Drew Barrymore's daughter's quick thinking saves her life after serious e-bike accident

Drew Barrymore's "Charlie's Angels" spy skills paid off for her family.

Barrymore, 50, revealed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that her daughter suffered a severe injury while mountain biking in France recently.

Ahead of the debut of the sixth season of her own talk show, Barrymore visited "The Late Show" and said she felt terrible about canceling her last meet-up with Colbert's wife, her good friend Evelyn McGee-Colbert, but explained that she had a good reason.

"She's fine, yes, everything's fine," Barrymore said. "My daughter actually, she got in an e-bike accident in France, which sounds so fabulous.

"Yes, we were in fabulous France, and then she had an e-bike accident. She was like a mile out in the mountains, and ripped her whole elbow open. It was completely just... I mean we spent days in an E.R., in and out – she's fine."

Barrymore added, "But she ripped off her bra and turned it into a tourniquet, and I was like... "

"You raised her right," Colbert assured the actress. "You raised her right. Did you ever prep her for that?"

"No, that's who she is and I just marvel at her," Barrymore said.

"You had to have done something right for her to have that presence of mind," Colbert said before Barrymore questioned if she had anything to do with it. "Of course, they learn by example don't they?"

Barrymore added, "God, I hope I'm that cool."

The "50 First Dates" actress shares two children with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. She welcomed their first daughter, Olive, in 2012, and then gave birth to daughter Frankie in 2014.

Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in 2016. The two had been married for four years.

The talk show host previously revealed she didn't have a "blueprint" when it came to raising kids.

"All those parents who have it all together, and they've got hygiene and nutrition and schedules and boundaries, God bless you," Barrymore said on an episode of "Chicks in the Office" podcast. "I didn't know any of that stuff when I had my kids.

"I did not have the blueprint and I felt like a failure a lot. I felt really overwhelmed and like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing… I don’t know what I’m doing and I’m gonna have to learn on the job.'"

Barrymore explained how things have changed since she was a kid, teasing that parents used to leave their children "in the driveway for three hours eating rocks and nobody cared."

She said that leniency in parenting "led to resiliency" before adding, "and now we're like, helicopter parenting and coddling and, you know, watching everything."