Mark Wahlberg doesn't think he'll 'be acting that much longer'

Wahlberg says actors like Tom Cruise and Brat Pitt motivated him to pursue a career in producing

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Mark Wahlberg reflects on being religious in Hollywood after previously saying that 'faith is not popular in my industry' Video

Mark Wahlberg reflects on being religious in Hollywood after previously saying that 'faith is not popular in my industry'

Mark Wahlberg shared his thoughts on being outspoken about religion in Hollywood and why his faith is the most important aspect of his life.

A key player in the entertainment industry for several decades, Mark Wahlberg says his time acting is limited. 

"Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now," he admitted. 

"That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing," Wahlberg said of his four children with wife Rhea Durham.

MARK WAHLBERG DOESN'T 'SHY AWAY' FROM HIS FAITH: 'IT'S JUST THE MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF MY LIFE'

Having had his foot in many different components of Hollywood, Wahlberg first gained notoriety as a musician with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Transitioning into acting, Wahlberg said he quickly learned to produce to assist his acting career.

Mark Wahlberg smiles at the premiere of the movie "Me Time."

Mark Wahlberg recently moved from Los Angeles to Nevada. (Gregg DeGuire)

"I started producing out of necessity," he told Cigar Aficionado, noting that he began with television before transitioning to film. 

"The reason why I started producing was because I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio]…to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it."

Brad Pitt in a dark suit and grey shirt on the carpet looking slightly up split Tom Cruise smiling at the camera on the carpet split Leonardo DiCaprio in a classic tuxedo

Mark Wahlberg said the motivation behind becoming a producer was not wanting to wait for stars like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise or Leonardo DiCaprio to pass on projects. (ISABEL INFANTES/ Mike Coppola/Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

"So I was always proactive in trying to find material, right, and things that I could produce, that I knew were right for me, and create my own destiny. You know, create a vehicle and an opportunity and a path for me, to get to where I wanted to be. And have control," he added.

Mark Wahlberg in a teal t-shirt smiles for a picture why showcasing his tequila

Movie star Mark Wahlberg anticipates he will not be acting for much longer. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

"Having creative control, because the second your name is above the title, you know, you reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure…If I'm going to be in that position, I'd rather be behind the wheel."

Early in his career, Wahlberg portrayed porn star Dirk Diggler in the 1997 flick "Boogie Nights." The decision to take the job was an example of when the now-52-year-old was not necessarily in the driver's seat.

Mark Wahlberg dancing in a black and white photo of the film "Boogie Nights"

Mark Wahlberg remembers the hesitation in joining the "Boogie Nights" production. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"When I first heard about the film, the subject matter was not appealing to me. I came from the whole Marky Mark thing, pulling down my pants, Calvin Klein underwear — I didn’t know if this was just the next level of exploiting me and now all of a sudden we have to lose the underwear," he remembered. 

"My agents kept pushing me. So I read the first 25, 30 pages, and I kind of put it down. I was like this could be something great, or this could be absolutely terrible."

Mark Wahlberg in a white t-shirt and black backwards hat

Mark Wahlberg said he wants to work with more of Hollywood's upcoming talent as a director. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Even with plans to step away from acting, Wahlberg will not completely dissipate from within the industry.

"Working with some of the other great talents. Working with the next batch of great talent," is what the star wants next.

A representative for Wahlberg did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

