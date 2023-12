Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham have been married for 14 years, and the legendary actor is sharing their secret.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg, who co-founded his clothing line Municipal in 2019, said getting married "in the church" held a lot of importance to the couple.

"Well, look, I mean, we got married in the church. You know, we made that commitment to each other," Wahlberg began. "That's something that we take very seriously and so, communication, support."

Wahlberg continued, "We love each other. I mean, we – like everybody else – we all have problems and issues, but, being able to put those things aside and, you know, we're blessed."

The "Father Stu" actor said that the couple is "very grateful" for their "beautiful family." Wahlberg and Durham share four children: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

"We have a beautiful family, beautiful life," he noted.

Wahlberg also gave a piece of advice when it comes to marriage.

"You got anything you want to change? You just got to work hard to be able to go on and make those changes," he said.

Wahlberg has been outspoken about his family and his oldest daughter leaving their family's home in Las Vegas for college in South Carolina.

The "Ted" star recounted his recent trip to visit his daughter, Ella, for parents' weekend at her college.

"When I went to Clemson for parents weekend, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I was missing?’ Man … there's only a few regrets that I have, and that was definitely one of them – not having that experience," Wahlberg said. "Looks like they're having a lot of fun all the time. I don't know how much studying is going on, but they're having a good time."

Wahlberg, who has previously spoken on his regrets about skipping college, told Fox News Digital the sports teams at his daughter's school are "unbelievable" and reminded him just how much he wanted to be an athlete.

"I've always wanted to be an athlete, and that's why I think any time I've had the opportunity to play an athlete in a movie I'm kind of living vicariously through all those characters," Wahlberg explained.

"Whether it be Micky Ward in ‘The Fighter’ or Vince Papale in ‘Invincible.' I've played a hockey player, I've played with lots of athletes and now playing an adventure racer in ‘Arts of the King.’ I've always been able to fulfill those childhood fantasies of being an athlete by portraying one in the film," he added.

Wahlberg and his family recently moved to Las Vegas , and he says it has been "a much slower, quiet, contained lifestyle."

"It's a real sense of community. It's very small. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody's kind of looking out for everybody. All kids are all dialed in and not a lot of other distractions, which has been great," Wahlberg said.

"I moved to LA to be in the film business. I've only made a few films since I've lived in LA , and, I mean, look, I love LA. Miss the weather. I miss my friends and all of my hangouts, but I spent a lot of time kind of focusing on what I wanted to accomplish and my goals. And I wanted to make sure that the kids were in the best chance to pursue theirs and give them the best chance to succeed."

In October, Wahlberg told People magazine his family has no regrets regarding the move to Las Vegas .

"Everybody's adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," he said.