Mark Wahlberg admits his kids think he's 'cringe': 'Only cool when it's convenient'

Mark Wahlberg admitted his four children aren't impressed by him in real life.

The 52-year-old actor shares daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17 and Brendan, 15, with his wife Rhea Durham, 45.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, Wahlberg and his "The Family Plan" co-star Michelle Monaghan were asked if their children think they are "cool" since they're Hollywood stars.

"I think we’re cool when it’s convenient, getting something done for them and meeting somebody they want to meet," Wahlberg said.

"But, you know, it’s fun for us, because we do live this kind of exciting life of pretend, making movies. We go home, and we’re just boring parents again.

"I think all parents go through the same thing. Their kids think they’re out of touch, they don’t know what’s going on," the two-time Academy Award nominee added.



"They don’t realize we’ve been through all these things, and we’re trying to pass that experience and knowledge onto our kids to make their lives a little bit easier and help them avoid making some of the mistakes we’ve made."

Wahlberg added his children tease him about his Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch days and aren't fans of his singing.



"For them, it’s cringe," Wahlberg said. "They definitely don’t want to hear that."

Wahlberg rose to fame as a member of the hip-hop group, which released its platinum debut album, "Music For the People," in 1991. After the group disbanded in 1993, Wahlberg continued to pursue a career in music before becoming an actor.

Wahlberg told The Telegraph his children could relate to a scene in "The Family Plan," in which he and Monaghan, who played his wife, sing along to Vanilla Ice in front of their mortified kids.

"They did get a big laugh out of that particular scene. They like to laugh at me," he said.

In the movie, Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, an elite government assassin who becomes a suburban family man and car salesman. However, Dan finds himself and his family in danger when his former life comes back to haunt him.

"When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas," a plot synopsis for the film says.

"Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity."

At the premiere of "The Family Plan" Wednesday, Wahlberg told Fox News Digital he is "usually pretty cool" when his daughters bring dates home to meet him.

"I think after the first go-round with my oldest, I realized it is what it is," he said. "It's inevitable."

Wahlberg also discussed recently attending a fraternity party while visiting Ella at Clemson University over parents' weekend. The Massachusetts native clarified that he didn't "crash" the frat house.

"I was invited," he said. "I didn't crash the party. I mean, we tore up a little bit, but it was a blast.

"I mean, the house was damn near condemned. I wouldn't tell you what it smelled like, but those guys were having a blast, and certainly I got a quick look at what I missed out on not attending college."