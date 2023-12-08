Mark Wahlberg is 'embracing' his 'old age': 'I'm looking forward to playing a grandfather'

Mark Wahlberg is excited about the next chapter of his life and career.

The 52-year-old actor shared his thoughts on aging and playing older roles during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I’m a dad now — embracing my old age, " Wahlberg said.

He continued, "A lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, 'Well, that character has grown kids or kids in their late teens, I don’t want to play that role.'"

"I'm embracing that," the "Ted" star added. "I look forward to playing a grandfather soon."

The father of four shares daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17 and Brendan, 15, with his wife Rhea Durham, 45.

Wahlberg will next be seen starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the Apple TV+ action-comedy "The Family Plan."

In the movie, Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, an elite government assassin who becomes a suburban family man and car salesman. However, Dan finds himself and his family in danger when his former life comes back to haunt him.

A plot synopsis for the film reads, "When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas."

"Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity."

During his interview with ET, Walhberg shared his thoughts on what had drawn him to the project.

"I just thought it was really fun," he said. "I think you see a lot of action movies — especially a lot of action comedies — and they don’t have as much character as this one had."

"I thought it was very interesting to find the family dynamic," Wahlberg added.

Walhberg also explained how the cast and crew of "The Family Plan" approached the film's action scenes.

"We wanted to make it feel very real when shooting it practically. We’re putting the actors, including myself, in these situations as much as possible," he said.

"You want it to feel super cool but also be grounded enough that it’s believable," Wahlberg continued.

"I’ve worked with these guys quite a bit, and they are the best at what they do and, of course, we have assembled the best stunt team and best doubles, so we made some very cool action sequences."

Directed by Simon Cellan Jones with a screenplay by David Coggeshall, "The Family Plan" will be released on December 15.

Wahlberg recently shared that he now prioritizes rest and recovery over an intense, seven-day workout routine.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, he explained why he's made the decision to change the training schedule that he's been committed to for years.

"I mean, look, I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," the Municipal co-founder said. "There's no reason why anybody, never mind somebody at 52 years old, needs to be training, seven days a week and then doing two-a-days. You're just putting a pounding on your body and recovery."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.