Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Marion Ramsey, 'Police Academy' actress, dead at 73

The star appeared in six 'Police Academy' films

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 7Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Marion Ramsey, star of stage and screen, has died. She was 73.

Ramsey's management team Roger Paul Inc. confirmed the news in a statement obtained by Fox News. 

The star passed in her Los Angeles home on Thursday. The cause of death has not been determined, but she had been sick recently, the Deadline reported. 

"Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival," her management said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her and always love her."

The actress is best known for portraying Sgt. Laverne Hooks in the "Police Academy" films. She appeared in the franchise's first six movies, but sat out the seventh installment and following television spin-offs.

STEVE GUTTENBERG SAYS NEW 'POLICE ACADEMY' MOVIE IS HAPPENING

Marion Ramsey has died at the age of 73. (Photo by James Lemke Jr/WireImage)

Marion Ramsey has died at the age of 73. (Photo by James Lemke Jr/WireImage)

The star reprised the role -- known for her high-pitched voice -- for 1993's "John Virgo: Playing for Laughs" and a 2006 episode of "Robot Chicken."

She most recently appeared in the 2018 flick "When I Sing."

Outside of Hollywood, Ramsey had a storied career on Broadway as well, making her debut as Ermengarde in "Hello, Dolly!"

'POLICE ACADEMY,' 'PUNKY BREWSTER' STAR GEORGE GAYNES DIES AT 98

She would go on to appear in a slew of other musicals and a number of touring productions. Also of note, she had a role in the musical "Miss Moffat" alongside Bette Davis, which famously flopped and never made it to Broadway.

Marion Ramsey (center) with fellow 'Police Academy' franchise alums Brian Tochi (left) and Kathryn Graf (right). (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Marion Ramsey (center) with fellow 'Police Academy' franchise alums Brian Tochi (left) and Kathryn Graf (right). (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ramsey was born in Philadelphia, according to Deadline reports, and she earned her first credited role in the form of a guest spot on "The Jeffersons" in 1976, according to IMDb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also appeared in other high-profile shows like "MacGyver," "The Addams Family" and "The Nanny."

Deadline reports that she was a passionate advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She is survived by three brothers.

On Our Radar