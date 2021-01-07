Marion Ramsey, 'Police Academy' actress, dead at 73

Marion Ramsey, star of stage and screen, has died. She was 73.

Ramsey's management team Roger Paul Inc. confirmed the news in a statement obtained by Fox News.

The star passed in her Los Angeles home on Thursday. The cause of death has not been determined, but she had been sick recently, the Deadline reported.

"Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival," her management said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her and always love her."

The actress is best known for portraying Sgt. Laverne Hooks in the "Police Academy" films. She appeared in the franchise's first six movies, but sat out the seventh installment and following television spin-offs.

The star reprised the role -- known for her high-pitched voice -- for 1993's "John Virgo: Playing for Laughs" and a 2006 episode of "Robot Chicken."

She most recently appeared in the 2018 flick "When I Sing."

Outside of Hollywood, Ramsey had a storied career on Broadway as well, making her debut as Ermengarde in "Hello, Dolly!"

She would go on to appear in a slew of other musicals and a number of touring productions. Also of note, she had a role in the musical "Miss Moffat" alongside Bette Davis, which famously flopped and never made it to Broadway.

Ramsey was born in Philadelphia, according to Deadline reports, and she earned her first credited role in the form of a guest spot on "The Jeffersons" in 1976, according to IMDb.

She also appeared in other high-profile shows like "MacGyver," "The Addams Family" and "The Nanny."

Deadline reports that she was a passionate advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness.

She is survived by three brothers.