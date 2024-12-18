Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Mario Lopez 'not ashamed' of his faith as he builds more 'spiritual muscle' in Hollywood

Mario Lopez stars in his first Great American Family movie, 'Once Upon a Christmas Wish,' with his wife and son

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Mario Lopez talks growing up in the 90s Video

Mario Lopez called the 1990s "the last Golden Era," and said he loved growing up in that time period while speaking with Fox News Digital at 90s Con.

Mario Lopez is putting his faith first. 

Since being in the spotlight as a ‘90s child star, Lopez told Fox News Digital how he’s relied on his faith while working in Hollywood. 

"My faith is very important to me, and I'm vocal about it… I'm not ashamed," Lopez, 51, said.

MARIO LOPEZ ADMITS THERE ARE CHALLENGES WORKING WITH ‘WILDLY TALENTED’ WIFE

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez told Fox News Digital how he leaned on his faith growing up as a child star in Hollywood. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards)

The "Saved by the Bell" actor and his wife Courtney have three children, and he noted that faith is an integral part of his family's foundation.

"My kids are raised in a faith-based education. They all go to Catholic school," he explained. "It's something that's the infrastructure of our family, and I'm proud of that."

"As I've gotten older, I've started to build more spiritual muscle."

— Mario Lopez

Lopez rose to fame on the '90s show "Saved by the Bell," playing the role of A.C. Slater. The first episode premiered on Aug. 20, 1989, on NBC.

Mario Lopez red carpet

Lopez said that as he grew up in Hollywood, he relied more on his faith. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lopez said that as he grew up in Hollywood, he relied more on his faith.

"As I've gotten older, I've started to build more spiritual muscle," he told Fox News Digital. 

WATCH: MARIO LOPEZ TALKS GROWING UP IN THE '90S

"I think it also is no coincidence that because of that, things have been going really well for me. So, I feel very fortunate and very grateful for that."

The "Access Hollywood" host is vocal about his faith and religion, especially on social media. 

Recently, Lopez shared a video of himself leaving a "beautiful" Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. 

"What a blessed way to end the week here in NYC…" his Instagram caption read. 

Lopez often posts quotes related to his faith on his social media, including sending a meaningful message about his priorities in life. 

CANDACE CAMERON BURE, DANICA MCKELLAR ‘FAST-FORWARD’ THROUGH KISSING SCENES SO HUSBANDS DON’T HAVE TO WATCH

"Once you hit a certain age, all you really want is God, family, stability and peace," he shared on social media. 

In 2018, the Mexican American actor "got baptized in the same river Jesus did…" 10 days before Easter. 

While he donned a long, white T-shirt and white pants, Lopez announced he was baptized in the Jordan River, which he called a "moving" experience at the time.

In a video, Lopez is seen being led into the river by two Catholic priests.

WATCH: FOX NATION DEBUTS ITS THIRD ORIGINAL FILM WITH A HOLIDAY TWIST

One of the priests is heard asking Lopez questions, such as "Do you believe in Jesus Christ?" and "Do you intend to serve him all your life?"

He confidently answered each question with, "Yes, I do."

With being in the public eye most of his life, Lopez opened up about how he avoided the "child star curse." 

The actor credited his parents for his upbringing, admitting he didn’t want to disobey his father. He also wanted to make his parents proud and shared that they set a prime example for him. 

Saved by the bell cast

Lopez rose to fame on the '90s show "Saved by the Bell," as he portrayed the character A.C. Slater. (NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

"My mom and dad, who are still very much together… [are] hard, hardworking, blue-collar folks... I don't want to step out of line for fear of my dad."

DANICA MCKELLAR FOUND FAITH AFTER OVERCOMING BIAS AGAINST CHRISTIANITY: ‘I FEEL SO BLESSED’

As for what has changed the most about being a celebrity in the '90s versus now, Lopez noted it's "social media."

"I'm glad it wasn't there when I was there. I would’ve got pinched all over the place… getting busted and worrying about how certain pictures may be conveying a different story of reality."

Lopez celebrated this holiday season by starring in his first Great American Family film, "Once Upon a Christmas," with his wife, Courtney, and 11-year-old son Dominic. 

"I thought, what better way … to launch this relationship than with a project with my actual family and my wife, who's wildly talented," he continued.

"We met on Broadway. We got to showcase all of her skills... we were singing and dancing... we had some romance. My son Dominic did a great job, really impressed me. And the movie had a lot of heart. I'm really happy with the way it turned out."

He met his wife when they worked together on the Broadway musical "A Chorus Line" in 2008.

Mario Lopez and his wife

Mario Lopez met his wife Courtney when they worked together on the Broadway musical "A Chorus Line" in 2008. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

However, working with a spouse isn't always easy, and Mario admitted there were some challenges.

"The biggest challenge, I would say, is you still have to navigate the balance of husband and coworker," Mario told Fox News Digital. 

Lopez family

Lopez celebrated this holiday season by starring in his first Great American Family film, "Once Upon a Christmas," with his wife, Courtney and son Dominic. (Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

"Watch the tone and when conveying certain things, sometimes, because... you may be speaking to them as an actress, but she's still listening as a wife... that was challenging."

In their heartwarming holiday movie, Mario played Mayor Brian Ortega as he discovers his childhood Christmas wish list. Returning to town for Christmas is Brian’s childhood friend Nina Meyers, played by Courtney, and the two form a romantic connection. 

In real life, the acting duo have been together for the past 15 years, and recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

From left, Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison pose with Santa Claus during the Great American Family Christmas Festival. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Lopez also joined the list of talent for the first ever Great American Family Christmas Festival, including "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure and "The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar. Bure became the Great American Family Channel's chief creative officer in 2022.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

