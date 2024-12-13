Mario Lopez admits there are challenges working with ‘wildly talented’ wife

As the saying goes, behind every great man is an even greater woman.

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Lopez proved that point, as they both starred in their first Great American Family holiday film together, "Once Upon a Christmas Wish."

However, working with a spouse isn't always easy, and Mario admitted there were some challenges.

'THE WONDER YEARS' STAR DANICA MCKELLAR SAYS CHRISTMAS MOVIE BOOM SUGGESTS PEOPLE LOOKING FOR AN ‘ESCAPE'

"The biggest challenge, I would say, is you still have to navigate the balance of husband and coworker," Mario told Fox News Digital.

"Watch the tone and when conveying certain things, sometimes, because . . . you may be speaking to them as an actress, but she's still listening as a wife . . . that was challenging."

"The biggest challenge I would say is you still have to navigate the balance of husband and coworker." — Mario Lopez

Despite what the couple may face, Mario said he and his wife always "pull it off" as they continue to work together on several projects, including a radio show and hosting "Access Daily" together on occasions.

"She is sharp and talented, so I enjoy it," Mario gushed.

He continued to describe the "incredible time" he had working on his first Great American Family Christmas movie with his wife and son, Dominic.

"I thought, what better way . . . to launch this relationship than with a project with my actual family and my wife, who's wildly talented," he continued.

DANICA MCKELLAR BELIEVES PARENTING IS LESS STRESSFUL AFTER FINDING FAITH: 'IT'S IN GOD'S HANDS'

"We met on Broadway. We got to showcase all of her skills . . . we were singing and dancing . . . we had some romance. My son Dominic did a great job, really impressed me. And the movie had a lot of heart. I'm really happy with the way it turned out."

The "Access Hollywood" host met his wife, Courtney, when they worked together on the Broadway musical "A Chorus Line" in 2008.

In their heartwarming holiday movie, Mario played Mayor Brian Ortega as he discovers his childhood Christmas wish list. Returning to town for Christmas is Brian’s childhood friend Nina Meyers, played by Courtney. The two form a romantic connection during the holiday season.

In real life, the acting duo have been together for the past 15 years, and recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

WATCH: MARIO LOPEZ TALKS GROWING UP IN THE '90S

While Hollywood marriages are often short-lived, the "Saved by the Bell" star shared the secret to his successful relationship.

"She's the quarterback of the team . . . I just let her call the plays and listen accordingly," Mario quipped.

"We respect each other, and she understands the schedule’s a little crazy, and I support her… we make it all about the kids. I'm very happy with my life at the moment. I feel very blessed and lucky."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: FOX NATION DEBUTS ITS THIRD ORIGINAL FILM WITH A HOLIDAY TWIST

One of the couple's three kids, 11-year-old Dominic, also starred in "Once Upon a Christmas Wish."

While Dominic has previously been featured as a guest in other projects, Mario explained that this is the first movie he’s acted in.

"He was very well-prepared, and I didn't have to give him too many notes . . . he really likes it, and he was a natural. I’m very proud of him," Mario told Fox News Digital.

"Just to brag a little as a dad, in the middle of shooting this movie, he also entered a wrestling tournament in Chicago and jujitsu tournament . . . took first place in both."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Mario and Courtney tied the knot in Punta Mita, Mexico, in 2012. The couple share three kids – Gia, Dominic and Santino.

The Hollywood actor joined the list of talent for the first ever Great American Family Christmas Festival, including "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure and "The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar. Bure became the Great American Family Channel's chief creative officer in 2022.

WATCH: FOX NATION'S 'A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS' GIVES EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT 'GORGEOUS' NORTH POLE EXPERIENCE

She detailed why the company decided to create this holiday experience.

"We've been dreaming of this for so many years, and we really wanted to create an environment where you can bring the whole family and experience Christmas. Kind of like being in one of our movies," Bure previously told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dubbed the "Queen of Christmas Movies," Bure stars in "Home Sweet Christmas," "A Christmas Less Traveled" with Eric Johnson and "Let it Snow" with Jesse Hutch.

McKellar has been writing for Great American Family Media, as well as acting in its movies, including "A Cinderella Christmas Ball."

During the holiday event, festival goers can take photos with Santa, go ice skating and enjoy great food and games.

The Great American Family Christmas Festival is hosted at the Northwell Park at USB Arena in New York and is scheduled to run until Dec. 24.