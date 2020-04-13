Mariah Carey dedicates emotional Easter performance to coronavirus medical workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mariah Carey gave a special performance on Easter Sunday that she dedicated to medical workers and first responders treating patients with coronavirus.

The artist was on hand to help Pastor Joel Osteen conduct a virtual celebration of the holiday as people far and wide were forced to stay inside and not see their families in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Before launching into a performance of her appropriately titled 1993 hit “Hero,” the 50-year-old singer took a moment to acknowledge the strange time people find themselves celebrating the Easter holiday in.

“Hey everyone, I’m just doing my best to try and celebrate with you this Easter, this holy week. Quite the unique time in history,” she began as a piano began to accompany her. “A time that doesn’t allow us to be together in person and to be festive and worship with one another, but I’m grateful that so many of us are staying home, staying safe and in doing so keeping each other safe. We are united in this effort and in this moment.”

She continued by specifically dedicating her song to health care workers who are working tirelessly on the front lines taking care of people with the coronavirus.

“I want to take this time to acknowledge and honor the sacrifices of those who work every day taking care of their communities in this time of need and uncertainty,” she said. “The heroes who are making our daily lives possible, let’s continue to support them and each other.”

Osteen previously mentioned that Carey would be joining Tyler Perry in making his non-traditional Easter Sunday service special. He explained to TMZ that this is the singer’s first time working with his church, even though they have been friends for a while.

“You know, I had known Mariah from years past and we had talked about doing something,” he told the outlet. “They actually contacted us because she wanted to show some support and honor to the first responders.”