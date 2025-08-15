Margaret Qualley tries to match Bill Murray with mom Andie MacDowell after 'Piggly Wiggly' moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Margaret Qualley is attempting to play matchmaker for her mother, Andie MacDowell — and she already has a famous potential suitor in mind.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 30-year-old actress revealed that she tried to set up Bill Murray with MacDowell, 67, after meeting the 74-year-old "Ghostbusters" star backstage just prior to joining Fallon on the show.

"Bill Murray, literally tonight, he pops into my backstage dressing room," Qualley said. "He’s wearing a Piggly Wiggly shirt."

"And I grew up in North Carolina, and Piggly Wiggly’s a Southern thing," "The Substance" actress continued, referring to the supermarket chain.

"I mean, there was one where I grew up so I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, Piggly Wiggly,’ she added. "Then, cut to, I found out he’s living in Charleston. My mom’s living in Charleston."

However, Qualley explained that her plans hit a snag after she told Murray that he and her mother, who co-starred in the hit 1993 movie "Groundhog Day," both lived in the same city.

"He was saying, 'OK, you know what? I’m gonna give you the tea. He was like, ‘You know, your mom and I — we didn’t get along so good while we were making that movie,'" Qualley said. "He was like, ‘She took a lot of time to get her hair done, and she didn’t know her lines this one time.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, well, I heard a different story, sir.’"

Despite learning that Murray and MacDowell were not on the best of terms while filming "Groundhog Day" almost three decades ago, Qualley explained that she still saw potential for a romance between the duo.

"I’m putting two and two together. He’s living in Charleston. She’s living in Charleston. They’ve got this kind of rage towards each other, but maybe he’s trying to make amends," Qualley said.

"And I’m like, ‘She’s single, he’s single. They’re both crazy. Let’s get it together!'" the "Maid" star exclaimed.

"Time to set them up," Fallon agreed.

Qualley said that she was hoping to see Murray again after "The Tonight Show" so that she could put him in touch with her mother.

"I said to come circle back and get my number if he wants to connect with my mom. And, you know, if he’s got any sense at all, he’d be the luckiest guy in the world!" Qualley said.

"Of course he would be!" Fallon told her, adding, "This is the biggest tea that has ever been spilled on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Thank you so much."

"I hope he’s listening right now," Qualley said.

"Yeah, he's watching right now. He's backstage," Fallon said.

"Hi, Bill!" Qualley exclaimed.

MacDowell shares Qualley, along with son Justin, 39, and daughter Rainey, 36, with her ex-husband Paul Qualley. The actress married the rancher and former model in 1986, but they divorced in 1999.

After splitting from Paul, MacDowell briefly dated Dennis Quaid after they co-starred in the 2001 movie "Dinner with Friends." The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" actress went on to marry her former high school classmate Rhett Herzog in November 2001, but the former couple finalized their divorce in October 2004.

MacDowell previously shared that she left Los Angeles to move back to her home state of South Carolina in 2023 after all of her children left home.

In January 2024, MacDowell opened up about her love life during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I'm so single," MacDowell told Barrymore in a clip shared on Instagram in July 2024. "But you need to date — I don't. You should do it now, because you get older and you care less. I hate to tell you."

"I think I might be there!" Barrymore told her. "I'm gonna turn 49. I am not that aggressive or interested. I'm very happy with my life."

"I know what you mean," MacDowell replied. "I want to say, I got really tired. People finally gave up, because everybody would say, 'So, is there a man?' I was just like, you know, years and years, years go by. Now, nobody asks me anymore."

MacDowell also shared her thoughts on dating in her 60s and explained that she was content with embracing the single life.

"I do think that, you know, we've had such an evolution of who we are as human beings," she said. "I do think that there is nothing wrong with being single, really. I have great female friends and I have some male friends that I like too."