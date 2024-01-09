Maren Morris to pay ex Ryan Hurd $2,100 per month in child support

Maren Morris will pay ex-husband Ryan Hurd $2,100 in child support each month, and the former couple will split custody of their 3-year-old son Hayes, according to documents obtained by several outlets.

The "My Church" singer, 33, filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, in October, citing irreconcilable differences after five years of marriage. The ex-couple reached a settlement agreement on all issues pertaining to their divorce, which was notarized in December and January, per People magazine.

In her October filing in a Nashville, Tennessee, circuit court, Morris noted the couple have a prenuptial agreement and the couple requested joint custody of their son at the time.

Tennessee Child Support Guidelines require a Permanent Parenting Plan, which must be completed within 60 days of filing the divorce complaint.

The Grammy Award-winning artist met Hurd in 2013 when they were both songwriters in Nashville, and co-wrote "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw's 2014 album, "Sundown Heaven Town."

They married in 2018 and continued collaborating through the years. They worked together on Morris' first studio album, "Hero" in 2016, in addition to sharing credits on the albums "Girl" and "Humble Quest."

Hurd also found success in the country music genre, having written No. 1 songs for Blake Shelton, Lady A and Luke Bryan.

