Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Maren Morris to pay ex Ryan Hurd $2,100 per month in child support

The 'My Church' singer married Hurd in 2018; they share a 3-year-old son

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Ryan Hurd on breaking into country music as a singer, being married to Maren Morris Video

Ryan Hurd on breaking into country music as a singer, being married to Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd opens up about his journey in country music, being married to fellow artist Maren Morris and his TV guilty pleasure.

Maren Morris will pay ex-husband Ryan Hurd $2,100 in child support each month, and the former couple will split custody of their 3-year-old son Hayes, according to documents obtained by several outlets. 

The "My Church" singer, 33, filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, in October, citing irreconcilable differences after five years of marriage. The ex-couple reached a settlement agreement on all issues pertaining to their divorce, which was notarized in December and January, per People magazine.

In her October filing in a Nashville, Tennessee, circuit court, Morris noted the couple have a prenuptial agreement and the couple requested joint custody of their son at the time. 

SINGER MAREN MORRIS BLASTS COUNTRY MUSIC CULTURE AS HATEFUL, SUGGESTS FEMALE FANS HAVE 'INTERNALIZED MISOGYNY’

Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris will pay ex Ryan Hurd $2,100 a month in child support, according to documents obtained by several outlets. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tennessee Child Support Guidelines require a Permanent Parenting Plan, which must be completed within 60 days of filing the divorce complaint.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Grammy Award-winning artist met Hurd in 2013 when they were both songwriters in Nashville, and co-wrote "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw's 2014 album, "Sundown Heaven Town."

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris performing together

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd married in 2018. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

They married in 2018 and continued collaborating through the years. They worked together on Morris' first studio album, "Hero" in 2016, in addition to sharing credits on the albums "Girl" and "Humble Quest."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Maren Morris singing with Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Huard collaborated several times during their relationship. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

Hurd also found success in the country music genre, having written No. 1 songs for Blake Shelton, Lady A and Luke Bryan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Morris for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report. 

Trending