'Maine Cabin Masters' star Matt 'Dixie' Dix’s wife Ginna Dix dead at 48

Ginna Dix, the wife of "Maine Cabin Masters" star Matt "Dixie" Dix, has died. She was 48.

The Magnolia Network show announced Ginna's death in an Instagram post shared on the "Maine Cabin Masters" official account Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of Ginna Dix on February 1, 2025," the caption said. "Beloved wife of Dixie, God Daughter to Ryan's parents, and friend to so many. Ginna was a huge part of the Maine Cabin Masters family and will be missed tremendously.

"We thank you all for your love and support, but ask that you give the Maine Cabin Masters team privacy at this time."

The post included a slideshow featuring photos of Ginna captured at different moments in her life, from childhood snaps to images of her younger years with Dixie to more recent pictures of the couple with their dogs.

According to an obituary published on centralmaine.com, Ginna died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, with her family by her side. No cause of death was provided.

Ginna, who hailed from Sidney, Maine, was a nursing student at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2000. That same year, she met Dixie, and the two tied the knot Sept. 22, 2001. Ginna and Dixie shared three children, Michael, Lindsey and Kiley.

After graduating from St. Anselm College, Ginna landed her first job as a nurse at Pine Tree Camp in Rome, Maine. For many years, she worked as a registered nurse at a hospital and then a cancer care center in Maine before pursuing her master's in nursing degree at Indiana's Purdue University, where she graduated in 2018.

Following graduation, she returned to Maine and became a nurse practitioner at the Harold Alfond Center and MaineHealth Franklin Memorial Hospital.

"Ginna loved spending time at their home in Rangeley with her husband and their three dogs, Quimby, Dodge and Asher," her obituary said. "Ginna found joy in spending time at the beach in the summer and snowmobiling through the woods in the winter.

"She was happiest when she was ‘up to camp’ surrounded by her family and friends, listening to music, and drinking a glass of Prosecco on Saturday mornings. She was often found sitting quietly on the couch with her dogs, a strong cup of coffee and reading a book."

Dixie's "Cabin Masters" costar Ryan Eldridge, a lifelong friend of the pair, shared a tribute to Ginna on Instagram. He posted a throwback photo of himself with Ginna along with another image that was taken during their childhood.

"We were born on the same day two years apart, our parents were best friends, you married my best friend," Eldridge wrote.

Eldridge said Ginna "should have been my little sister for 11 years" before his younger sibling Kali was born, but noted that she was "too damn tough and strong willed for that."

The reality star said Ginna "could be one of the boys riding around inside the house on bicycles on Iron Mine Hill and at that same time be the powerful, no nonsense women you came to be."

"I will never forget that time I whacked you with a tennis racket, you calmly gave me a look that I'll never forget as you weren't phased and knew I was screwed as you calmly walked back to tell our parents," he recalled.

Eldridge shared that he was "there the night you and Matty locked eyes and were dancing on the countertops."

"You have been a big part of my life since day one and left this world way to soon, but you sure did make a mark in your short time," he added. "I love you Gin!"

"Main Cabin Masters" made its debut on the Magnolia Network, which was then known as the DIY Network before it was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines. The series follows carpenters Dixie, Eldridge and Jared "Jedi" Baker, along with contractor Chase Morrill, his designer sister and Eldridge's wife, Ashley Morrill, as they renovate and restore cabins in Maine.

The 10th season of "Maine Cabin Masters" premiered Dec. 30, 2024.