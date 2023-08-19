Carol Duvall, HGTV original star, dead at 97

Carol Duvall, a television personality who hosted her own crafts show on HGTV for over a decade, has died. She was 97.

Duvall passed away on July 31, according to an obituary published in the Record Eagle, a newspaper in Traverse City, Michigan where she lived. A specific cause of death has not been released at this time.

The brief obituary, which was also shared on the website for her local funeral home, read, "Carol-Jean Duvall, 97, of Traverse City, a longtime television personality, passed away July 31, 2023 at Cordia."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Cordia refers to Cordia Senior Living in Traverse City, the facility where she spent the last several years of her life.

Duvall is best known for hosting "The Carol Duvall Show" on HGTV from 1994 to 2005. After the run on HGTV ended, the show was picked up by the DIY Network, where it aired until 2009.

She also wrote two books: 2007's "Paper Crafting with Carol Duvall" and 1972's "Wanna Make Something Out of It?".

HGTV STAR TY PENNINGTON INTUBATED AFTER ‘BARELY’ BREATHING

Before becoming known as the Queen of Crafts with the airing of her popular HGTV show, she kicked off her television career by appearing in a children's show with a friend in Grand Rapids in 1951.. As she explained in a 2017 interview with the Record Eagle, "That was before TV ever started. They hired us and the rest is history."

In 1962, she began working for a TV station in Detroit, and after 18 years there, she landed a national role on ABC's "The Home Show."

About her time there, she said, "I did different craft projects, some field pieces. We visited schools and artists in their studios all over the country."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This led to her HGTV program, which she said was unique from similar shows because "We showed them a technique — how to make things, not just what to make. We did all levels of artistic work. Everyone thought of ideas, but I had to OK every project that went on the air."

At the time of her interview, she was already staying the senior living facility where she passed away, and she said that while she wasn't on television anymore, she still enjoyed teaching crafts.

"They have extensive activities here," she said. "I can’t keep my fingers totally quiet. I enjoy it still."

She made a similar comment in a message she wrote for the facility's website, joking, "I may have to give up something, like eating or sleeping!"

Duvall's local funeral home offered an option for readers to share tributes to her on their website, and several fans jumped at the chance to express how much she'd meant to them.

"What joy she brought into our homes, our lives," one person wrote. "She was beloved by her audiences and she will always be a shining star. May God bless her and her family at this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another comment read, "My condolences to Carol's family, friends and fellow viewers. What a sweet, kind, and talented lady. While not every project was my cup of tea, it was fun to see the supplies and ideas from the makers and the artists. I'm sure she's in heaven watching us craft."