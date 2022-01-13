Magnolia Network's 'Home Work' hosts Andy and Candis Meredith ‘adamantly deny’ claims from frustrated clients

Candis and Andy Meredith did their best to refute claims from the homeowners they worked with on their former Magnolia Network show, "Home Work," after criticism led to its cancellation as well as them and their children being the alleged target of online ridicule.

Last week, shortly after the show’s TV debut on the newly launched Magnolia Network from Chip and Joanna Gaines, three participants on the show came forward with allegations of a poor working experience with Candis and Andy and detailed the entire process. In separate, lengthy posts on Instagram, they shared their frustration, hardship and financial burdens with the public.

On Wednesday, the Merediths responded with a lengthy series of Instagram posts of their own in which they attempted to tell their side of the story and "adamantly deny" that they "scammed" anyone while simultaneously trying not to "take away" from their client’s feelings about working with them.

Among the eight posts on Instagram, which show photos and text message exchanges they had with the clients who are now complaining about their experience, were three videos in which Andy and Candis separately explained their side of the story and why they’re choosing to speak out now. Because their livelihoods are being impacted and their children are becoming targets of bullying both online and in their school.

In his video, Andy notes that they pulled their eldest daughter out of school because they didn’t think it was safe for her while they are in the crosshairs of the "Instagram Mafia."

"No matter what your opinion, I’m asking the bullying to my kids to stop," Candis says through tears in another video. "Whatever your side is, please tell your kids who go to my kids’ schools to stop. We’re not OK and whatever you think of me is fine but please leave my children out of this. Thank you."

In subsequent posts, Candis and Andy admit that they may have taken on too much at once and could have been more forthcoming when it came to budget conversations. However, they also note that a lot of the difference for those budget discrepancies that people like Aubry Bennion noted in their informal complaints came out of their pocket.

"We adamantly deny that we have "scammed", stolen or lied to any of these clients," the write. "We have paid our own personal funds on every client project for our show and did not charge anything for the hundreds of hours we put into the projects. Going on a carnival cruise once a year with our kids or a work trip for our content does not make us criminals."

They both implied that the avenues were open for anyone dissatisfied with the renovations, which were completed two years ago, to complain or sue all this time. They suggest that the decision to come forward as the show aired on Magnolia Network was part of the former client’s plan to inflict as much damage to their brand and reputation as possible.

"And it's working," Andy admits in his video.

"We realize that we have put ourselves out there for the world to make judgements and we have to accept that. What we will not accept is losing our livelihood and being put on public trial the way aubryeliz and teishahawley have done and the others who have piled on," they wrote.

In a 25-minute video, Candis adds: "Having them all come out at the same time… I can fully understand why people have an opinion on us that they have. I wouldn't wish this on anybody. That any of your past mistakes or missteps be brought out publicly all at once. It's been awful. I feel like I can't even cry anymore I've cried so much, and I'm not here to be the victim, I'm just saying I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

The videos and rebuttals on Instagram come days after the couple released an initial statement denying the allegations against them.

"We've seen stories that has (sic) been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the couple's lengthy statement posted to Instagram begins.

"We have always kept lines of communication open, there have always been ways for people to recover any damages, there have been purchase contracts in place, legal avenues etc, but taking this public seems to be the easiest way to harm us personally. Like so many, these last two years have been extremely difficult for us and we have always tried to do our best in any situation, including not making a single penny from any of these clients and paying out of pocket to try to make them happy or right wrongs."

Despite their denial, Magnolia Network president Allison Page told FOX Business that the show has been pulled from the network and that it is now reviewing the claims against the Merediths. The couple themselves spoke out soon after to deny the claims.