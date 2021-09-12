Madonna's MTV VMAs show opening ensemble goes viral during surprise appearance

Madonna's surprise appearance – and her ensemble – at the 2021 MTV VMAs had Twitter in a frenzy Sunday evening.

The "Material Girl" hit the stage in her full Madonna glory when she opened up a beige trench coat to reveal the black cheeky leotard she was donning underneath.

"And they said we wouldn’t last. But we’re still here motherf–kers," Madonna roared to the audience before Justin Bieber took the stage for the night’s first performance.

Viewers, including Kathy Griffin, had plenty to say Sunday evening.

"If you’re dragging Madonna online tonight, you can’t really call yourself a feminist," Kathy Griffin, 60, tweeted as Madonna, 63, was delivering a monologue to open the show. "If the reason you’re dragging her is because she committed the crime of still being alive, and behaving in a way that you personally don’t approve of, you are most certainly ageist."

Fans of Madonna might recall her antics way back in 1984 during the inaugural VMAs when she took the stage to perform "Like a Virgin" rocking a wedding dress.

Meanwhile, many responded to Griffin’s tweet and issued their own support for Madonna.

"It's so weird how much hate she gets, Kathy," one fan responded. "And if that were Cher you know they'd go "yasss queen". (I guess because she's not a "threat"??) Thanks for sticking up for her!"

Another wrote, "If you still got it…flaunt it! Why not???" while one fan responded to the remark, adding, "I think some of what she’s got is brand new, but she paid for it so might as well flaunt it."

"She has done more for women than a lot of us realize," another fan wrote to Griffin. "She has paved the way for female artists and is a hero of mine. Also, she was the first artist in the 80's that said it was okay to be female and love sex."