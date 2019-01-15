Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Madonna can’t stop wearing her $5,500 puffer coat

By Emily Kirkpatrick | New York Post

(Getty)

Madonna may be famous for her ever-changing personal style, but there’s one constant in her closet: a very pricey puffer coat by Gucci.

The Queen of Pop, 60, has been spotted multiple times over the past few months in her $5,500 navy coat, which features an all-over floral jacquard print accented with ivory lace trim at the collar and sleeves and a large New York Yankees logo embroidered on the chest.

Madonna is seen sporting her New York Yankees puffy coat on October 16, 2018, in New York City.

Most recently, Madonna wore the jacket while walking through JFK airport in NYC on Sunday, pairing the statement piece with a fur-lined leather trapper hat, a black and white American flag scarf, black sweats and a controversial pair of $1,195 Dolce & Gabbana studded sneakers that feature a music note alongside the words “I’m thin & gorgeous.”

At least she’s getting her money’s worth out of this budget-breaking coat.

This article originally appeared in Page Six