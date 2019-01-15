Madonna can’t stop wearing her $5,500 puffer coat

Madonna may be famous for her ever-changing personal style, but there’s one constant in her closet: a very pricey puffer coat by Gucci.

The Queen of Pop, 60, has been spotted multiple times over the past few months in her $5,500 navy coat, which features an all-over floral jacquard print accented with ivory lace trim at the collar and sleeves and a large New York Yankees logo embroidered on the chest.

Most recently, Madonna wore the jacket while walking through JFK airport in NYC on Sunday, pairing the statement piece with a fur-lined leather trapper hat, a black and white American flag scarf, black sweats and a controversial pair of $1,195 Dolce & Gabbana studded sneakers that feature a music note alongside the words “I’m thin & gorgeous.”

At least she’s getting her money’s worth out of this budget-breaking coat.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.