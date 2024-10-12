‘Mad Men’ Halloween costume guide for the 1960s New York advertising fanatic

Dressing like the men and women of "Mad Men" makes for a unique Halloween costume that you may be able to find right in your closet.

"Mad Men" aired on AMC from 2007 until 2015. The drama revolved around the personal and professional lives of advertising executives working on Madison Avenue in New York City during the 1960s.

To best become recognizable as one of the show's characters, there are some staple items that you can wear. Below is how you can dress as some of the main characters of the popular TV series.

Don Draper, who is played by Jon Hamm in the series, is the show's main character.

He excels in his advertising job, but he is a very mysterious man, especially when it comes to his personal life.

Dressing like Don Draper is perhaps the most recognizable route to go for Halloween, as even those who haven't watched the show in its entirety are familiar with the character.

To dress like Don Draper, you're going to need a suit, of course, with a white-collared shirt to wear underneath and a striped tie.

The character often wears a fedora to compliment his look. Aviator sunglasses are other accessories you could choose to add to your outfit in order to dress like Don Draper.

Betty Draper, who is played by January Jones, begins the show as the wife of Don Draper.

Betty Draper wears a lot of popular '60s dresses, such as one that has a tighter fitting top with a puffy bottom.

Some of the dresses the character wears throughout the show are filled with geometric patterns, while others have a more simple design with solid colors.

To accessorize a Betty Draper look, opt for a bold necklace, perhaps some pearls as well as a pair of large earrings.

Additionally, to really go all out, a short blonde wig and red lipstick will complete the look.

Pete Campbell is a young executive on "Mad Men," played by Vincent Kartheiser.

Dressing like Pete Campbell will be similar to the appearance of Don Draper.

Since Pete Campbell spends a lot of his time in the office, you'll also need a suit to dress like him this Halloween.

Throughout the show, his hair is often in a slicked back style, so this is another touch you could include in your look this spooky season.

Elisabeth Moss plays Peggy Olson in "Mad Men."

She began as the secretary of Don Draper, but ended up making a name for herself as a copywriter at the advertising agency, a job heavily held by men.

To dress like Peggy Olson, you'll want to dress in business attire.

This could be a loose-fitting blouse and a skirt, a plaid blazer with a matching skirt or a patterned, short-sleeve dress.

For accessories, a scarf is a great option, as well as white gloves and pearls.

Joan Holloway, played by Christina Hendricks, is another woman from the series, with her role as the office manager.

If you dress like Joan Holloway, you'll want business attire.

Red is a favorite color of Joan's, so a red dress is perfect to replicate one of her office looks.

A loose blouse with a skirt is another way to dress like the character.

Additionally, you could wear cigarette pants, paired with a striped knit sweater and a printed scarf in your hair, a favorite outfit of the show's costume designer, Janie Bryant.

"A casual outfit for women would be cigarette pants, a striped knit sweater and a ‘60s print scarf," Bryant told the New York Post. "One scene in particular, which was one of my favorite costumes ever for Joan Holloway (Christina Hendricks), was when she was in black cigarette pants I designed for her – and this red knit tee with a gorgeous silk scarf tied in her hair."

To finish out the look, go with a ginger-colored wig.

Last up on this list is Roger Sterling, who is a senior partner and accounts executive at Sterling Cooper.

The character is played by John Slattery.

If you want to dress like Roger Sterling, opt for a double-breasted, darker colored suit, such as navy. Finish off the look with a pocket square and a patterned tie. Make sure you also have your cuff links intact and a gray wig.